France will NOT respond with a nuke if Russia nukes Ukraine, Macron says

France will not respond with a nuclear weapon even if Russia uses one against Ukraine, Emmanuel Macron said today.

Macron said French nuclear doctrine only allows the weapons to be used in the event of a direct threat to the country or its “fundamental interests”.

‘They are clearly defined and would not be directly affected at all if, for example, there was a ballistic nuclear attack in Ukraine [or] in the region’, he told morning television.

Macron spoke amid increased nuclear saber-rattling around Ukraine with NATO and Russia, both due to conduct nuclear drills in the coming days.

As tensions rise, neighboring countries are bracing for the fallout as people in Finland rushed to buy iodine pills, which help prevent some radiation effects.

France would not use a nuclear weapon against Russia if it used one of its own nuclear weapons against Ukraine, Emmanuel Macron has said (file photo, Russian nuclear missile)

Macron (R) said French nuclear doctrine only allows the weapons to be used against threats to his country or its “fundamental interests” as he urged Putin (L) to negotiate

The authorities in Helsinki urged everyone to buy at least one dose, which stops the build-up of radioactive iodine in the thyroid gland, which can cause cancer.

That sparked a rush for the tablets, with pharmacies across the country saying they had run out and drug wholesalers also reporting their stocks were empty.

Vladimir Putin threatened Ukraine and its allies with nuclear weapons a fortnight ago when he annexed four occupied regions, raising fears he will resort to the nuclear option if his war effort fails.

However, observers say he has yet to move to use them – opting instead to hit Ukraine with a massive barrage of conventional missiles this week.

Macron, speaking as NATO defense ministers gather to discuss military aid to Ukraine, said France is considering sending air defense units capable of taking down Russian missiles, along with more artillery.

Macron also urged Putin to resume peace talks with Kiev.

“Today, Vladimir Putin must first of all stop this war, respect the territorial integrity of Ukraine and return to the table for negotiations,” Macron told France 2 television.

As well as planning conventional arms deliveries to Ukraine, NATO’s secretive Nuclear Planning Group met today to discuss holding a nuclear test next week.

Ben Wallace, Britain’s defense secretary, who attended the meeting, said the “routine” exercise was designed to test the “readiness” of NATO’s nuclear stockpiles.

Sir. Macron (pictured on TV this morning) said he had spoken to Putin ‘several times’ about the risk of increasing nuclear rhetoric around Ukraine

However, he said the situation was complicated by the fact that Russia plans to hold its own exercise soon and there is a danger that signals from both sides could be misinterpreted and lead to an unintended confrontation.

“Russia will also conduct its annual exercise, I think, the week after or right after the annual exercise,” Wallace told reporters.

‘What we don’t want is to do things without routine.’

Ahead of the meeting, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said NATO is committed to defending ‘every bit’ of allied soil.

NATO’s exercise, called ‘Steadfast Noon’, is held around the same time each year and lasts about a week.

It involves warplanes capable of carrying nuclear warheads testing their ability to deliver them, but does not involve any live bombs.

Conventional jets as well as surveillance and refueling aircraft also routinely participate.

Fourteen NATO member states will be involved in the exercise, which was planned before Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

The bulk of the maneuvers will be held more than 625 miles from Russia.

NATO as an organization does not possess any weapons. The nuclear weapons nominally associated with the alliance remain under the firm control of three member states – the United States, Britain and France.

But France insists on maintaining its nuclear independence and does not participate in nuclear planning group meetings.

NATO defense ministers meet in Brussels as they discuss military aid to Ukraine ahead of a meeting to plan an upcoming nuclear exercise

As his war plans have gone awry, Putin has repeatedly signaled that he might resort to nuclear weapons to protect Russian gains.

The threat is also aimed at deterring NATO nations from sending more sophisticated weapons to Ukraine.

In an interview with France 2 television on Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron warned about the responsibilities of leaders when it comes to nuclear rhetoric. He said he has spoken to Putin ‘several times’.

“We have a (nuclear) doctrine which is clear,” Macron said. ‘The deterrence works.

‘But then, the less we talk about it, the less we swing the threat, the more credible we are. Too many people are talking about it.’

Earlier this week, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg described Putin’s remarks as ‘dangerous and reckless’ and stressed that the allies ‘have also clearly conveyed to Russia that there will be serious consequences if they use nuclear weapons in any way.’

Stoltenberg warned that it ‘would be absolutely the wrong signal to send’ if the world’s largest security organization were to cancel the manoeuvres.

“NATO’s steady, predictable behavior, our military strength, is the best way to prevent escalation,” he said.

‘If we now created the basis for possible misunderstandings, miscalculations in Moscow about our willingness to protect and defend all allies, we would increase the risk of escalation.’