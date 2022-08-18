France is hit with deadly 140MPH storms killing three including girl, 13, in hurricane-force winds

France has been ravaged by deadly storms at 140 km/h, killing three people in swirling hurricane-force winds in Corsica as water gushes through the island.

Terrifying images show debris flying through airports, hail pounding homes and destroying windows, and chairs and trees being ripped out and racing across the sky.

A teenage girl and an elderly woman were among the dead as hail, torrential rain and wind swept across the island as mainland France – hit by a series of heatwaves and severe drought – saw more rain in just a few hours than in the past time months combined.

A 13-year-old girl died when a tree fell at a campsite in Sagone and a 72-year-old woman was killed when her car was hit by the roof of a beach hut in Coggia, authorities said.

The third victim was a 46-year-old man who died when a tree fell on a bungalow in Calvi.

A woman tries to cut down a tree that was broken in Marato, close to Cognocoli Monticchi after high winds on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica

Terrifying footage shows debris flying through an airport as violent winds swept through the island of Corsica last night

French Securite Civile rescuers enter Sagone campground in Coggia, where a tree felt on a tent amid excessive weather

At least 12 people were injured, one seriously, and rescue operations were underway off the coast, authorities added.

French weather forecaster Meteo France said the island, a popular tourist destination, was hit by “violent thunderstorms with strong tornado-like gusts … causing significant damage.”

It then lifted a major storm warning, signaling that the worst was over for the Mediterranean island.

According to the French electricity company EDF, about 45,000 households on the island were without power due to the storms.

Corsica’s Executive Council president Gilles Simeoni described a brief but “extremely violent and completely unpredictable” weather event that lasted “tens of minutes”.

Simeoni told news channel BFM TV that French President Emmanuel Macron called him to share “emotion” and “solidarity.”

A sign that reads ‘swimming prohibited’ stands on a beach with high levels of pollution the morning after a storm swept through Marseille, southern France

Wednesday evening in Marseille (pictured), streets were flooded and streams of water poured down the steps in the port city, videos shared on social media showed.

About 60 rescue operations were underway along Corsica’s west coast to help several stranded and wrecked ships, the French Maritime Authority for the Mediterranean tweeted.

In mainland France, grid operator Enedis said about 1,000 households were without power after a storm hit the southern departments of Loire and Ain.

On Wednesday evening, streets in Marseille were flooded and streams of water poured down the steps in the port city, videos shared on social media showed.

Further north, drought has made the Loire River, famous for the castles that line its banks, so shallow that even flat-bottomed tourist boats can barely pass through it.

Wind speeds of more than 100 km/h were recorded on Tuesday at the top of the Eiffel Tower during a flash flood.

On a street in mainland France, terrified residents watched from their windows last night as streams destroyed houses in the village of l’Etrat on the outskirts of Saint-Etienne.

A garbage can and other piles of garbage were swept up by the Flood – which resembled powerful rapids

In northern Italy, a severe nighttime storm forced the closure of a railway southeast of Genoa after high winds carried changing rooms and other items from nearby beaches onto the track, damaging the electrical circuit.

The storm struck early on Thursday during Italy’s busiest beach holiday week.

The mayor of Sestri Levanti, Valentina Ghio, said whirlwinds were expected, and she called on visitors to stay away from the beaches until the bad weather passed.

Hail the size of walnuts that has ravaged areas of the Liguria region with enough force to break the windows of houses and damage orchards and gardens.

While northern Italy experienced its worst drought in decades this year, heavy rains in recent days, bringing hail, cyclones and flooding, have damaged or destroyed entire crops of fruit and vegetables along with vineyards and olive groves, the statement said. Italian agricultural lobby Coldiretti.

Fashion designer Giorgio Armani and dozens of others had to flee their vacation villas at night as firefighters worked to extinguish the remains of two wildfires on the Sicilian island of Pantelleria.

Flames burn outside fashion designer Giorgio Armani’s villa on Sicilian island of Pantelleria as many homes were evacuated

People are evacuated on a dinghy as they look back at the forest fire on the Sicilian island of Pantelleria

Firefighters used Canadair aircraft to extinguish the flames, along with ground teams to protect homes. Authorities said no structures appeared to have been lost

The region’s civil defense chief Salvatore Cocina said arson is suspected in two wildfires that forced about 30 people to take refuge in boats or on safer parts of the island.

A photo shows flames appearing to enter Armani’s villa, but his news agency said they stopped near the property. Armani and guests were evacuated to a boat in the harbor overnight.

Firefighters used Canadair aircraft to extinguish the flames, along with ground teams to protect homes. Authorities said no structures appeared to be lost.

The island’s mayor, Vincenzo Campo, told the ANSA news agency that two Canadairs were putting out the last flames in difficult terrain and that the wind had died down.

“After last night’s great scare and the night at work, Pantelleria is returning to normal,” Campo said. “Looks like the worst is over.”

Local officials called for any information that could help identify the cause of the fire, which started at two points 400 meters (a quarter of a mile) apart.

Located between Sicily and Tunisia, Pantelleria is a popular beach and hiking destination with ancient archaeological sites and natural geographic formations.