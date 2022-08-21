France ‘committed’ to securing Olivier Dubois release 500 days after Mali abduction

Sunday marks the 500th day of imprisonment for French journalist Olivier Dubois, who was kidnapped in northern Mali in April 2021 by Al Qaeda-affiliated militants. France says it is fully committed to its liberation, despite the withdrawal of French troops from the country.

France’s relations with Mali have deteriorated sharply since a junta took power in the West African country in an August 2020 coup, ultimately leading to the withdrawal of French troops completed this week after a nine-year campaign to combating jihadist insurgents.

“The withdrawal of Operation Barkhane from Mali does not affect France’s commitment to secure the release of Olivier Dubois,” François Delmas, a spokesman for the French foreign ministry, said on Friday, referring to the anti-jihadist mission of Olivier Dubois. France in the Sahel region.

Dubois, a freelance journalist who has lived and worked in Mali since 2015, announced his kidnapping in a video posted on social media on May 5, 2021. He said he was abducted on April 8 in the city of Gao by members of the al-Qaeda-affiliated JNIM, the leading jihadist group in the Sahel.