France are in DISARRAY and it’s not the first time Les Blues have had problems

Rely on France to become world champions and field a team that will once again be considered favorites in Qatar this summer, only to see preparations overshadowed by talk of witch doctors, image rights, an alleged blackmail scheme and more than a dozen star players out of harm’s way . .

‘Clouds are gathering’ over the squad, was the verdict from the daily newspaper L’Equipe on Tuesday, and while the storm has yet to tear through Didier Deschamps’ group, chaos does not feel too far away in Clairefontaine.

Le Scandale – scandal in French – on the eve of a World Cup evokes irreconcilable memories of 2010, when the team, then led by Raymond Domenech, ran riot at the tournament.

After losing their first two group games, Domenech had a fiery half-time showdown with Nicholas Anelka before sending him home from the tournament. The following day, the rest of the team boycotted practice in protest. France’s tournament ended in the most explosive way.

Kylian Mbappe (left) and Paul Pogba (right) are both dealing with off-field issues right now

The French national team are never far from controversy, as they found at the 2010 World Cup when players refused to train in protest after Nicolas Anelka was sent home from the tournament

Deschamps needs no reminding of how sour things turned at the end of Domenech’s reign.

It is never too far from the tip of the tongue when it comes to French national teams and sports. The rugby team only just seem to have kicked their habit of being sucked into drama.

But heading into this week’s Nations League games with Austria and Denmark, Deschamps’s brow is more than furrowed.

Paul Pogba is out injured and still disagrees with, as he told police in a statement, being held at gunpoint in an alleged extortion, 12 senior players have been ruled out through injury and star man Kylian Mbappe is at war with France football. Federation of Players Image Rights.

With the World Cup in Qatar less than nine weeks away, shades of 2010 are beginning to haunt the halls of France’s Clairefontaine base.

Let’s start with Paul Pogba and the story of a witch doctor, alleged blackmail and masked men holding him at gunpoint.

France boss Didier Deschamps has a job on his hands to maintain harmony in the camp

The not-so-believable story came to light last month when his brother Mathias threatened to share ‘explosive’ revelations about the former Manchester United star with the public. It arrived as a distraction Deschamps didn’t need.

The Juventus midfielder responded by claiming he was not surprised by Mathias’ threat as he revealed he had been held hostage by men with assault rifles as part of a long-running blackmail plot involving his brother.

The incident, which Pogba relived for police and was published by French publication Le Monde, is believed to have taken place on March 19 in the suburbs of Paris, and it has been reported that Pogba paid £85,000 to the extortionists, despite they demanded. £11 million from him.

Pogba’s brother, Mathias, has subsequently been charged for his alleged involvement in the blackmail scheme and is currently in police custody. Four other men, said to be his accomplices, have also been placed under formal investigation for extortion and criminal conspiracy.

‘I was scared’, Pogba reported to the police. ‘The two guys pointed their guns at me. So when I had been held up like that, threatened, I told them I would pay.’

The case of Pogba (right), who came from his brother Mathias (left), is ongoing

But there are so many layers to this family feud, which has gone far deeper and worryingly seeped into the rest of the group.

Mathias Pogba, who has denied allegations made by his brother, called him ‘a coward, traitor and hypocrite’ before claiming Pogba had met with a witch doctor to cast a spell on his international team-mate Mbappe.

Pogba vehemently denied the claim and Mbappe has since spoken out about the accusation, insisting he believes a team-mate’s word over a team-mate’s brother.

Nevertheless, harmonious is not the word that gets bandied around Deschamps’ world champions.

It must also be taken into account that Pogba, a key component of Deschamps’ team that won the World Cup four years ago in Russia, is currently sidelined after knee surgery and risks missing the World Cup in November.

‘He will not come just because he is a ‘framework’,’ Deschamps warned.

‘If he hasn’t played before and isn’t in top form, it’s useless. He doesn’t want it himself’.

As for Deschamps’ verdict on the whole saga?

“Everyone is free to believe what they want,” he said. ‘I’m not here to judge, it might make some people feel better.’ It’s a way to wash your hands of it.

Mbappe took the FFF to task with image rights and brokered a deal for change

Only it is one after the other for Deschamps and France.

Pogba’s case is ongoing, injuries are piling up and all the while Mbappe is taking on historic FFF-owned image rights deals.

Mbappe had reportedly refused to take part in the French national team’s photo shoot on Tuesday due to a long-running dispute over image rights – incredibly embarrassing as the team poster.

The PSG forward led a boycott among the French team of certain sponsors back in March when he did not want to be associated with certain brands, but for it to flare up again, on the eve of two Nations League games and just weeks out from the world Cup, is alarming.

The FFF acted quickly – they had to avoid a bigger media circus than the one already in town – and issued a statement confirming that they will investigate the situation surrounding the players’ image rights.

Their statement read: ‘Following final discussions with the French team’s managers, the president, the coach and a marketing manager, the FFF has committed to revising as soon as possible the image rights agreement that binds it to its national team players. ‘

The French newspaper L’Equipe are very concerned that the ‘clouds are gathering’ over the team

It continued: “The FFF looks forward to working on the contours of a new agreement that will enable it to protect its interests while taking into account the legitimate concerns and beliefs expressed unanimously by the players.”

The FFF knows the court of public opinion will always land in Mbappe’s coffers and FFF president Noel Le Graet, himself attracting negative headlines in recent weeks, has tried to douse the fire.

It was agreed back in 2010 after the national team’s disastrous World Cup that the image rights should be divided equally between the 23 members of each French squad.

But Mbappe, who sees money earned from sponsorships with France going to charity, wants to see more of the team’s revenue go to grassroots football.

Add on top of Mbappe and Pogba the unpleasant situation surrounding Le Graet’s presidency.

The FFF president has been accused of inappropriate behavior towards female colleagues as well as overseeing an alleged wider culture of harassment within the organisation.

The bombshell allegations against him led France’s sports minister, Amelie Oudea-Castera, to order an investigation into the FFF.

The investigation – known as the ‘audit and control mission’ – was announced a day after the FFF confirmed its plan to bring a defamation case against So Foot magazine, the original publication of the harassment allegations against Le Graet.

The president of the French Football Federation, Noel Le Graet, is facing allegations of his own conduct

So Foot’s six-page investigation cited anonymous current and former FFF staff as well as alleged text messages from Le Graet, 80, which it has been claimed were sent to women in the FFF.

It is ‘imperative that the FFF continues its activities with absolute respect for all employees, regardless of their hierarchical position,’ Oudea-Castera said.

Le Graet has not spoken publicly about the accusations, but the FFF is taking the strongest possible line against So Foot magazine.

So it’s the star striker fighting the battle against image rights, the FFF president facing allegations of wrongdoing, the FFF deciding to file a defamation case and one of their key midfielders involved in a police investigation into an alleged extortion .

Not exactly the tried and trusted recipe for success.

– With only a few months until the WC, it is important to show solidarity and concentrate on the goal [of retaining the World Cup],’ goalkeeper Hugo Lloris told L’Equipe, worried that everything is unraveling before the team even lands in Qatar.

‘We will have to rely on all our strength, all our energy. We have to stay focused on the pitch. Things are too scattered around at the minute. I think the international break will do us some good.

Hugo Lloris is one of 12 players injured for their upcoming matches in the Nations League

‘Although there is no risk involved and a few key absences, it will be good to get together and be close again, especially as we left each other in June with a bit of negative feelings.’

And to top off Deschamps’ problems right now, he is facing an injury crisis.

Lloris is one of 12 players Deschamps will be without for this pair of Nations League games, and with this being the last international window before the World Cup, the last chance to work on tactics and fine-tune plans for the tournament, France’s options have become decimated.

Karim Benzema, Pogba, N’Golo Kanté, Kingsley Coman, Presnel Kimpembe, Lucas Hernandez, Lloris, Ibrahima Konaté, Adrien Rabiot, Boubacar Kamara, Théo Hernandez and Lucas Digne is all missed.

On paper, France have the best squad in world football in terms of the depth they have in each position.

But as Domenech found in 2010, things unravel quickly, and the top players who jump off the page on paper can often jump off the wagon just as quickly when things go awry.