France and parts of England see driest July on record

France and parts of England experienced their driest July on record, the countries’ weather bureaus said Monday, exacerbating elongated water supplies that have imposed restrictions on both sides of the Channel.

In France, where an intense drought has plagued farmers and led to widespread restrictions on freshwater use, only 9.7 millimeters of rain fell last month, Meteo France said.

That was 84 percent lower than the July average between 1991 and 2022, making it the second driest month since March 1961, the agency added.

Meanwhile, parts of southern and eastern England recorded the lowest rainfall on record in July, the UK’s Met Office.

An average of 23.1mm of rain fell across England, the lowest figure for the month since 1935 and the seventh lowest July total on record.

The Met Office has been collecting data since 1836.

The low rainfall in both countries has been linked to an unprecedentedly high summer summer, which hit 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) for the first time in England last month.

Climate scientists overwhelmingly agree that carbon emissions from people burning fossil fuels are heating the planet, increasing the risk and severity of droughts, heat waves and other extreme weather events.

Analysis by an international team of researchers released last Friday found that climate change caused by human activity made the UK’s recent record-shattering heat wave at least 10 times more likely to occur.

‘Vicious circle’

Water companies on both sides of the Channel are struggling to respond to the desiccated conditions.

Nearly all 96 regions in mainland France have imposed restrictions on water use, also a record.

The country is bracing for its third heat wave this summer, starting in the southeast on Monday before moving north toward Paris.

Farmers across the country report problems feeding livestock due to parched grasslands, while irrigation has been banned in much of the Northwest and Southeast due to freshwater shortages.

On the Eastern Rhine, which runs along the Franco-German border, commercial boats have to sail at a third of their carrying capacity to avoid hitting the bottom because the water level is so low.

Environment Minister Christophe Bechu said the rainfall in July “represented only 12 percent of what is needed”.

“We have a heat wave that is increasing the need for water and a drought that is limiting what is available, putting us in this vicious circle,” Bechu told BFM television during a visit to the hard-hit Isere department in the southeast.

In England, one water supplier has announced restrictions so far.

Southern Water, which is responsible for supplying part of central southern England, will impose limits on its nearly one million customers starting later this week.

But the so-called ban on garden hoses could soon be adopted by other providers, following a warning from the UK government that people should use water “sensibly”.

Most of England has been given “prolonged dry weather” status, the agency said last week.

This means it is now taking precautions to mitigate the effects “as hydrological conditions deteriorate”.

