France 7-13 England: Red Roses hold off late fightback at the World Cup

Sarah Hunter was all smiles in the tunnel for this crunch World Cup clash, but the England captain would have breathed a huge sigh of relief had he been full-time.

Veteran No. 8 Hunter equaled Rocky Clark’s England cap record of 137 at Whangarei. France would always be the toughest challenge for the Red Roses in the pool.

So it turned out. Even after suffering cruel luck with injuries, France quietly refused to go. They beat England back time and time again, but it wasn’t enough to stop Simon Middleton’s side from taking two wins out of two in New Zealand. Their winning streak now stands at 27 games.

England took two wins out of two at the Women’s World Cup with a hard-fought win

Emily Scarratt scored all 13 England points as they had to work much harder for their win than in their 84-19 dominating win over Fiji in New Zealand last week

It was a momentous occasion for Sarah Hunter (left) to equal Rocky Clark’s cap record

It was a real battle. France spent most of the game defending, but they enjoyed the challenge as they gave England a lot of trouble dropping out of what was a brutal game.

MATCHING FACTS France To attempt: Hermet 64 against: Drouin 65 England To attempt: Scarrat 24 Con: Scarratt 25 Pens: Scarratt 40.62

England have become accustomed to one-sided wins since they led the women’s game to professionalism, but this was a game that gave them serious headaches.

Under French pressure that was as constant as it was intense, they made handling errors and struggled in the contact area. Middleton’s players were taken aback.

Still, a narrow win was won with Emily Scarratt scoring all of England’s points.

England were frustrated in a goalless first quarter. France recaptured their own kick-off and the Red Roses had discipline and bad luck issues in a physical opening.

Claudia MacDonald served the danger of England with a point from a cross by Scarratt, but the ball was spilled. France then received a double hammer blow on their hopes of victory.

First, scrum half Laure Sansus, the beating heart for their side, ran what appeared to be an ankle injury and was forced out. Sansus was replaced at number 9 by her partner Pauline Bourdon.

Just minutes later, France lost the fearsome No 8 Romane Menager after losing consciousness from a tackle. Menager was able to leave the field seated with a buggy.

France’s bad luck caused England to be banned from possession. Abbie Ward was held over the line.

But despite their ball, England was met by a blue wall. France’s defenses were as well organized as they were physical and their competition in the contact area was causing trouble for England.

It took until the 24th minute for England to break through. When her attackers were repelled, scrum half Leanne Infante took a different approach. Fly-half Zoe Harrison found Scarratt with a substitution pass and the experienced center not only went over, but improved her own try.

France’s tackle stats were through the roof. They made 81 in the first 25 minutes alone.

It was enough to keep England just a 10-0 lead, although you had to think France’s early efforts would see them tired in the second period. It didn’t happen.

France’s back-to-the-wall approach continued after the beak. They were second best in the scrum and England – for whom the returning Marlie Packer stood out – dominated possession.

But those who wore blue still refused to throw in the towel. Scarratt inexplicably dropped a passerby, perhaps anticipating another monster tackle. It was an unusual Scarratt mistake.

England’s frustration turned to anger. Hooker Amy Cokayne was at the center of the fray when the two teams clashed. Hunter was surprisingly replaced before the hour.

Scarratt, who took over the captaincy, opted for a simple second penalty of the evening, knowing her team was very confused.

That reality soon became even more apparent as France found their attacking game.

Fly-half Caroline Drouin sent a cross to Joanna Grisez who drove a clear round. The wing had the excellent Gaelle Hermet – who had replaced Menager – in support to score and the conversion was added.

Suddenly England’s lead was only six points. Those in white were upset.

There were errors galore. France would not leave. Had they removed mistakes from their attacking game, England would have been in big trouble. As it was, they lingered.

The celebrations of those wearing white at the final whistle showed that this was a match England were relieved to have won.