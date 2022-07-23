France 1-0 (AET) Holland: Eve Perisset’s extra-time penalty sees Les Bleues knock out champions

France ended their series of quarter-final eliminations in major tournaments by beating the Netherlands 1-0 after extra time to advance to the semi-finals of the Women’s European Championship for the first time on Saturday.

Eve Perisset converted a penalty in the 102nd minute, after Dominique Janssen’s foul on Kadidiatou Diani, which was awarded via video review, to end the Orange squad’s title defense.

The French have reached the quarter-finals of their last five international tournaments – Euro 2013, the World Cup in 2015, the Olympics in 2016, Euro 2017 and the World Cup in 2019 – but the curse is over.

They completed the line-up of teams in the semi-finals, where Germany awaits on Wednesday. Host country England and Sweden meet on Tuesday.

France has reached the semi-finals of a major tournament only once before – the World Cup in 2011.

A thrilling, end-to-end game went into extra time only thanks to the riotous French finish and the brilliance of Dutch goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar, who again came in for Sari van Veenendaal after the Dutch captain’s shoulder injury against Sweden in the group stage.

Her best save came in the fourth and final minute of stoppage time, when she flew to the left to shove a Wendie Renard header aside. A minute earlier, Van Domselaar defied Delphine Cascarino at the first post, who also saved the winger well early in the first half.

France also hit the post via Cascarino, while Dutch defender Stefanie van der Gragt blocked twice on the goal line in the first half.

The best shot of the many opportunities France created fell to Grace Geyoro, who somehow headed wide from three yards in the 87th minute – and was substituted moments later.

The Netherlands dominated in the first half, but improved in the second half but couldn’t get star striker Vivianne Miedama into the game enough.