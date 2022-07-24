Fran Kirby stresses that she is determined for England to end their semi-final hoodoo

Fran Kirby says she is desperate to avoid losing a fourth semi-final in a row as England look to end their hoodoo against Sweden on Monday.

The Lionesses were defeated 2-1 by the United States at the 2019 World Cup, 3-0 by the Netherlands at the 2017 European Championship and 2-1 by Japan at the 2015 World Cup.

Kirby, who played in all three semi-final defeats, says it would mean “anything” to finally reach a final and admitted it took time to get over the heartbreak.

Fran Kirby is determined England will end their hoodoo semi-final against Sweden

“I don’t want to be the umpteenth player to lose in another semi-final and not make it to the final of a major tournament with England,” Kirby said.

“We’ve talked about the semi-finals we’ve lost before and it takes a long time to recover from such a loss, it’s not like you wake up the next day to go again, it takes some time to judge what happened evaluate it to see how you feel.

“I don’t want to have to wait a month to reach a final. It would mean everything to make it to a final with this England team and for us, who have been part of it for a long time, I think it would surpass anything we’ve done so far.”

Kirby was part of three English teams that were defeated in a semi-final

Kirby would also like to have something to celebrate for the country and England’s strong home support.

“We are building such momentum with everyone who is behind us. I saw some great videos of people celebrating in Box Park and going crazy when we scored against Spain.

“We go for a walk and people are clapping for us as we walk by, it’s never happened before, especially since all the tournaments have been gone before, so if you can have it at home and get the buzz of the nation, you’ll get excited and ready for it.” the next game, because you know that everyone supports and encourages you.

Kirby praised England supporters and wants to give them something to celebrate

“The other thing is that if we get a chance to win in the semi-finals and go through to the final, I think it’s going to be incredible for people in this country to celebrate and enjoy something.

“As much as we want to win, we want to put a smile on people’s faces. They may be struggling right now in terms of fuel costs and living expenses, and hopefully we can let people escape for more than 90 minutes when they turn on their TV and they have something to cheer about. Hopefully it gives them a sense of pride and gives them a break from everything that’s going on.’