Fran Kelly Presents ABC’s New Chat Show Honestly After Leaving the Radio National Breakfast Show

Fran Kelly has revealed her next career move.

The former political journalist, 64, returns to the ABC to participate in a “glitzy” chat show called Frankly on Friday night.

Kelly left the ABC’s Radio National breakfast show in 2021 and now talks to actors, musicians, ‘great thinkers’ and ‘change makers’ in the new program.

“I’m so excited about this new show,” she said on Wednesday.

“Leaving RN Breakfast was bittersweet… I love the late nights, but I miss all those incredible conversations with amazing guys from all over Australia and the world.

“Since then, people have wondered what the future holds for me. Well this is it and I can’t wait.

‘More great conversations, a live audience and my own band… what not to get excited about. It’s such a privilege and it’s going to be so much fun.”

Nick Hayden, head of entertainment at ABC, said he was delighted to bring Fran back and said she has “a warmth and profound intelligence.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to invite the public to hear her talk to the most interesting and exciting people on the planet,” he added.

In a bittersweet moment, Kelly reluctantly left Radio National after 17 years and made the announcement live on the air.

The radio veteran said it was “the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make” and that she “never disliked the job.”

“Breakfast radio is very demanding, it’s a tough job to master, getting up around 3:30 AM for 17 years, and I never want to be in a position where I can’t give everything because every day pretty much takes everything, so I felt like my body and my brain this year said it was time.’

Patricia Karvelas, 41, replaced Fran as host of the breakfast show.

The current affairs journalist and political correspondent stepped into the role earlier this year.

She said she was “humiliated” to take over from the old host.

The ABC has yet to release a date or timeslot for the new chat show Frankly.