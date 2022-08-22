Fran Kelly, former ABC radio host, blasted by Osman Faruqi, Nine reporters over new show Frankly

A media frenzy has erupted in the ABC when radio broadcaster Fran Kelly is named as the host of the company’s new weekly talk show.

Kelly, 64, was announced to host a new primetime Friday night TV talk show.

Under the headline “Fran Kelly is fine and trusted, but she’s not the future of the ABC,” nine culture reporter Thomas Mitchell said he was disappointed to find out that Kelly “who is in her 60s would host Frankly.”

Fran Kelly, seen here at the Sydney musical Hamilton premiere, has been hired to host a new ABC talk show Honestly

“Frankly, I don’t know why I raised hopes,” he bellowed into the… Sydney Morning Herald.

Mitchell argued that the show should have gone to an up and coming comedian or a young YouTuber or TikToker, where the ABC could “dig up Australia’s next big TV talent.”

“Instead of playing it safe and dusting Kelly off after six months on the shelf, ABC should have invested in the future rather than giving in to the past,” Mitchell wrote.

ABC reporter Jordan Fennell criticized her employer’s decision to let Kelly host the new show

A Friday night chat hosted by Fran Kelly could satisfy what’s left of ABC’s Boomer audience, but it’s a sign that the broadcaster seems to be targeting high-production, prime-time content for younger audiences. have given up.’

In fact, Mitchell found some support among the ranks of ABC staff with Jordan Fennell, the national broadcaster’s Asia-Pacific reporter, who complained about the lack of youth-oriented content.

“I love Fran Kelly, but I agree, the ABC really needs to invest in younger talent and programs/formats that focus on that,” she tweeted.

“They’ve abolished The Signal, Triple J suffers, no one under 45 really tunes in to date TV or date whatever…”

Among Kelly’s defenders was former Fairfax journalist, now media academic Jenna Price

Other Nine figures also lined up to criticize the decision.

“I’m an old fart and also a fan of Fran, but I have to admit. Step aside and give a youngster a chance!’ tweeted Good Food Guide editor Roslyn Grundy.

Two Nine reporters Meg Watson and Osman Faruqi expressed their dismay in a podcast titled ‘Has the ABC given up on young people?’

Good Food Guide editor Roslyn Grundy said she thought Kelly was too old to host the new show

Faruqi said he even thought the appointment of Kelly, who hosted ABC Radio National’s breakfast show for 17 years before hanging up the microphone, was a joke.

“I think my original reaction to it was, ‘oh, this is like a parody press release someone put out,'” he said.

Faruqi said it was “shocking” not to see a younger presenter.

“Now the ABC is doubling…with someone who’s been in broadcasting longer than we’ve lived,” he said.

However, 64-year-old Kelly has her defenders.

Journalist Osman Faruqi was unimpressed with Kelly getting the hosting gig and said he thought it was a joke at first

In The Australian, veteran journalist James Madden wrote about Mitchell, Watson and Faruqi.

He accused them of being “unaware” of “Kelly’s vast experience in the live music scene and art administration before going into journalism.”

“Those who remember the old days, when Kelly’s voice crackled on the radio, fondly remember her encyclopedic knowledge of pop, rock and punk music over the decades,” he wrote.

“But for the Nine Newspapers ‘culture’ club, the journalist who hosted the country’s most important political radio program for 17 years is better off sitting on the shelf.”

Kelly says she’s excited to host the new show, which will talk to actors, musicians as well as ‘great thinkers’ and ‘changers’

Former Nine journalist and now media academic Jenna Price said Mitchell’s suggestion to host young comedian Nina Oyama was a good one, but an old hand should be working with her.

“Oh my god Chris Mitchell, you’ve had a brilliant idea. A two-hander with Fran Kelly and Nina Oyama. This should happen now. (Also kitten, old people can be the future),’ she tweeted.

Kelly didn’t weigh in, but said last Wednesday she was “excited” about hosting the new show Frankly.

“Since then, people have wondered what the future holds for me,” she said.

“Well, this is it and I can’t wait. More fun conversations, a live audience and my own band … what not to get excited about. It’s such a privilege and it’s going to be so much fun.”

Frankly, it promises to be a ‘glitzy’ show that will talk with actors, musicians, ‘great thinkers’ and ‘change makers’ for studio audiences and with its own rock band.