Fran Bailey calls on Scott Morrison to quit politics as former Tourism Australia minister lifts lid

Scott Morrison’s former boss has called on him to retire from politics after secretly swearing himself into five ministerial positions as prime minister.

Former tourism minister Fran Bailey claimed she felt bullied by Mr Morrison when he was director of Tourism Australia under the Howard government between 2004 and 2006.

She ordered the then chairman of Tourism Australia’s board of directors, Tim Fischer, to terminate his contract for claiming he had no respect for colleagues.

Ms Bailey said Mr Morrison showed the same kind of behavior 16 years later when he secretly swore himself into five different ministries in 2020 and 2021.

“What has changed my mind is that all those characteristics that make up Scott Morrison – the secrecy … the supreme belief that only he can do a job, the lack of consultation with those closest to him – those characteristics were apparent 16 years ago, and maybe we’re seeing the end result of that now,” she said Sydney Morning Herald.

Ms Bailey has remained silent for the past decade and a half as to why Mr Morrison was fired as director.

She has only lifted the lid since his secret ministerial roles were made public and calls for the former prime minister to step down continue to grow.

“Essentially it came down to a total lack of trust — and when you lose faith in someone who is the director of an organization, you have to move that person forward,” she said.

“It’s not something I’ve been bragging about for all those 16 years, but I certainly got very concerned as he made his way through the ministry, and I was stunned when he became prime minister.

“Because I knew what he was really like to work with, and I think that’s been a tragedy for the Liberal Party and it’s been a tragedy for our nation.”

Ms Bailey said the last straw was a dispute over the well-known tourism campaign, ‘Where the hell are you?’

The campaign cost $184 million in taxpayers’ money and was led by the international advertising agency Saatchi.

Ms Bailey said Mr Morrison did not disclose why he chose that particular advertising agency and “absolutely refused” to share documentation.

Mr Morrison reached a settlement with Tourism Australia, which included all performance bonuses, when he was dumped from the position in 2006.

Daily Mail Australia contacted Mr Morrison for comment.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has launched an official investigation into Scott Morrison’s secret job scandal.

The investigation will be conducted by former Supreme Court Justice Virginia Bell, who will report to Attorney General Mark Dreyfus on Nov. 25.

Mr Albanese said the inquiry would not have the power of a royal commission to compel witnesses to cooperate, but he expected Mr Morrison to do so.