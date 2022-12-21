Frail Ozzy Osbourne leans on a walking stick as wife Sharon is released from hospital

Ozzy Osbourne looked frail as he was pictured doing some shopping at Erewhon Market in Los Angeles on Monday.

The singer, 74, relied on his cane as he walked through the luxury store to stock up on supplies after his wife Sharon, 70, was released from hospital.

Sharon suffered a medical emergency last week while filming a paranormal TV show with her son Jack in California.

Ozzy, who recently admitted he “can’t walk much right now” after his fall in 2019 aggravated a neck injury from his quad bike accident in 2003, was assisted by a friend as he pushed the trolley.

The rocker kept it casual in a tartan gray jacket and black tracksuit.

Meanwhile, Sharon recently took to Instagram to tell fans she was “back home and doing great” when she shared a festive holiday photo of her dog posing in front of a Christmas tree.

She also sent a message to her fans writing, “thanks for all the ❤️.”

Last week, Sharon’s son Jack, 37, released a statement on his Instagram clarifying that she was on the mend after falling ill while filming the Night of Terror TV show with him.

OK, here’s what I’ll say – first of all, MY MOM DID NOT FILM AN EPISODE OF @ghostadventures. She was filming a new episode of Night of Terror with me. haha.’

“Now that we’ve made that clear… She had received full clearance from her medical team and is home now.”

Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support. As for what happened to my mother – I’ll leave it to her to tell when she’s ready.’

Ozzy, meanwhile, has recently spoken out about his own health issues as he battles Parkinson’s and reduced mobility.

The paranoid hitmaker discussed his current health while appearing on his own Ozzy’s Boneyard channel on SiriusXM, with the star saying, “It’s so f*****g hard because, I mean, I want to be there.”

‘I want to go do it. That damn surgery this guy did. F*****g hell, you have no idea.”

WHAT IS PARKINSON? Parkinson’s disease affects one in 500 people, including about one million Americans. It causes muscle stiffness, slowness of movement, tremors, sleep disturbances, chronic fatigue, decreased quality of life and can lead to severe disability. It is a progressive neurological disorder that destroys cells in the part of the brain that controls movement. Patients are known to have a reduced supply of dopamine because the nerve cells that provide it have died. There is currently no cure and no way to halt the progression of the disease, but hundreds of scientific studies are underway to change that. The disease claimed the life of boxing legend Muhammad Ali in 2016.

“The point is my head is OK, my creativity is OK, my singing is OK, but I just can’t walk much right now.”

“I can’t tell you how f*****g frustrating life has become. It’s amazing how you go through life and one stupid thing can ruin everything for a long time. I have never been sick for so long in my life.

“That surgeon told me that if I didn’t have surgery, there was a good chance I would be paralyzed from the neck down.”

The Black Sabbath hitmaker returned to the stage in his hometown of Birmingham in August for the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony – just two months after undergoing ‘life-changing surgery’.

Ozzy revealed in an interview with The sun that he was told he could have been paralyzed for life after having his first spinal surgery in 2019.

The hitmaker was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019, and that same year suffered a horrific fall that exacerbated a neck injury from his quad bike accident in 2003.

The injury caused previous nerve damage from his quad bike accident 17 years ago, which broke eight ribs and a vertebra in his neck at his English estate.

He underwent spinal surgery, which left him with 15 screws in his back, nerve pain in his neck, back, shoulders and arms, and the star feared getting “bolts in his neck.”