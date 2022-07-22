Fragrances to complement your neon roller skating Barbiecore gear

With Kate Bush back on the charts and a Barbie movie in the works, it feels like we’re all putting on cycling shorts and going back to the 1980s.

The same goes for perfume, with shoppers picking up retro scents that had their heyday in the 1980s, according to retail experts.

Online retailer Perfume Direct revealed that sales of classic perfumes of the decade are up 125 percent in the past month.

Top sellers include Calvin Klein Obsession, Estee Lauder Beautiful Eau de Parfum, and Cacharel Anais Anais Eau de Toilette.

The oldest favorite is YSL Opium Eau de Toilette, which was released in 1977 and proved to be a major player in the 1980s.

There’s nothing like scent to transport you back in time. One spritz of these classic scents and you’re reaching for your shoulder pads and stirrup leggings…

CALVIN KLEIN OBSESSION FOR HER EAU DE PARFUM

Launched in 1985

Price: £18.99

Calvin Klein Obsession, launched in 1985, opens with citrus and fruity notes, including mandarin, peach and lemon.

Known for revolutionizing the fragrance world, Calvin Klein Obsession is an intensely spicy fragrance typical of the 1980s.

Obsession for women is an oriental perfume, characterized by warm and intense notes to create a long-lasting fragrance.

Created by a combination of spicy, woody and floral notes, balanced with a sweet base, it offers a signature scent that has stood the test of time.

Calvin Klein Obsession for women opens with citrus and fruity notes including mandarin, peach and lemon, moving on to a spicy oriental heart of coriander, jasmine and orange blossom before giving way to amber, musk and vanilla.

Top notes: Vanilla, Basil, Bergamot, Mandarin Orange, Green Notes, Peach, Lemon

middle notes: Spices, Sandalwood, Coriander, Oakmoss, Cedar, Orange Blossom, Jasmine, Rose

Base Notes: Amber, Frankincense, Vanilla, Civet, Musk, Vetiver

YSL OPIUM EAU DE TOILETTE

Launched: 1977

Price: £46.99

The amber-spicy scent opens with top notes of carnation, cinnamon and pepper. YSL Opium was launched over 40 years ago in 1977 and is making a huge comeback in 2022

YSL Opium Eau de Toilette (30ml) – £46.99

It may be over 40 years old, but Yves Saint Laurent’s Opium Eau de Toilette is still going strong, making a huge comeback in 2022.

The amber-spicy fragrance for women opens with top notes of carnation, cinnamon and pepper, merging with a heart of jasmine, rose and ylang-ylang, before finishing with a soft base of vanilla, patchouli and opoponax.

The face of the fragrance is supermodel and singer-songwriter Karen Elson.

Top Comments: Tangerine, Bergamot, Lily of the Valley

middle notes: Myrrh, Jasmine

Base Notes: Opoponax, Amber, Patchouli, Vanilla

GUERLAIN SAMSARA EAU DE TOILETTE

Launched: 1989

Price: £33.99

Guerlain’s Samsara was launched in 1989 and has a smooth base of sandalwood, tonka bean and amber. It is one of the first woody perfumes for women and used sandal for the first time in these quantities

Guerlain’s Samsara continued the trend of striking fragrances with exotic flowers and sensual woods; the oriental fragrance has stood the test of time.

Inspired by Jean-Paul Guerlain’s time in China and Tibet, the name Samsara is derived from Sanskrit meaning eternal rebirth and is part of a religious reference to Tibetan Buddhism.

The fragrance has a soft base of sandalwood, tonka bean and amber for a warming finish. It is one of the first woody perfumes for women and sandalwood is used in perfumery for the first time in these quantities.

Guerlain Samsara opens with ylang-ylang, peach and bergamot and has a heart of jasmine, iris and violet.

Top notes: Peach, Ylang-Ylang, Bergamot

middle notes: Iris, Violet, Jasmine

Base Notes: Sandalwood, Tonka Bean, Amber

Launched in 1985, the Beautiful fragrance by Estee Lauder was an all-round 80s fragrance, perfect for everyday wear, with a floral scent

ESTEE LAUDER BEAUTIFUL EAU DE PARFUM

Launched: 1985

Price: £39.99

The perfume became a big hit alongside the brand’s beauty products – and for an all-round 80s fragrance, this is it.

This fragrance is perfect for everyday wear, with its true floral scent.

The light bouquet of a thousand flowers combines fresh citrus notes with a wooden base.

Top notes: Bergamot, Lily, Galbanum, Mandarin Orange, Cassia, Rose, Lemon, Blackcurrant

middle notes: Geranium, Lily of the Valley, Ylang-Ylang, Marigold, Neroli, Sage, Pink Violet, Jasmine, Lilac, Freesia, Narcissus, Chamomile, Orange Blossom, Tuberose, Carnation, Magnolia, Mimosa

Base Notes: Amber, Cedar, Vetiver, Vanilla, Musk, Sandalwood

ELIZABETH ARDEN RED BY EAU DE TOILETTE

Launched: 1989

Price: £19.99

Released to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Elizabeth Arden house in 1989, the Red Door perfume is truly feminine with a classic, long-lasting scent

Red Door has a romantic sophistication, created with a beautiful combination of rich and rare floral scents.

Released to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the house of Elizabeth Arden, the Red Door perfume is truly feminine with a classic, long-lasting scent.

Combining a unique blend of floral, sweet and woody notes, Elizabeth Arden Red Door awakens your senses and provides a go-to fragrance for everyday wear.

Opening with lily-of-the-valley, freesia and wild violet, Red Door transitions into a heart of red rose, orange blossom, jasmine and ylang-ylang for a unique twist. The fragrance then ends with a lingering essence of honey, oakmoss and sandalwood.

Top notes: Lily of the Valley, Violet, Freesia

middle notes: Red Rose, Jasmine, African Orange Flower, Ylang-Ylang

Base Notes: Honey, Oakmoss, Sandalwood

MOSCHINO FEMME EAU DE TOILETTE

Launched: 1987

Price: £22.99

Moschino Femme is an Amber fragrance for women. Launched in 1987, it opens with aromatic oregano, coriander and galbanum

Bursting with the 80s vibe of spicy florals, Moschino Femme is an amber fragrance for women. Like Moschino’s attitude to fashion, this fragrance is fun, quirky and distinctive.

A flamboyant and extravagant fragrance with a hint of spice and sultry. The citrus, amber and sweet oriental notes make this an exciting scent.

The fragrance opens with aromatic oregano, coriander and galbanum with nutmeg, carnation, sandalwood, gardenia, patchouli, pepper, ylang-ylang and rose. The base is an elegant combination of amber, musk and vanilla.

Top notes: Galbanum, Marigold, Plum, Honeysuckle, Freesia

middle notes: Nutmeg, Carnation, Pepper, Ylang-Ylang, Gardenia, Rose

Base Notes: Amber, Sandalwood, Patchouli, Vanilla, Musk

CACHAREL ANAIS ANAIS EAU DE TOILETTE

Launched: 1978

Price: £20.99

Anais Anais by Cacharel is a fruity-floral fragrance for women. Launched in 1978, it is a 1980s precursor to the strong oriental fragrances that came out in the mid-80s

A precursor to the strong oriental fragrances that hit the market in the mid-80s, this 80s classic is feminine and fresh, yet still rich in composition.

Anais Anais by Cacharel is a fruity-floral fragrance for women. Inspired by the lily, a flower that radiates purity. It is a fresh yet distinctive scent.

Top notes: Honeysuckle, Bergamot, Blackcurrant, White Lily

middle notes: Moroccan Jasmine, Honeysuckle, Ylang-Ylang

Base Notes: Leather, Sandalwood, Amber, Patchouli

TIFFANY & CO EAU DE PARFUM

Launched: 1987

Price: £72.99

Following the success of other top designers, Tiffany & Co. its signature fragrance in 1987. It contains a touch of fruity black currant, delicate blue rose and ambrette seed

This classic 80s fragrance was launched by the brand following the success of other top designers.

Inspired by ‘diamonds and luminescent metals’, this fragrance contains notes of fruity blackcurrant, delicate blue rose and a warm aftertaste of ambrette seed.

Tiffany & Co embodies glamor and femininity in this signature fragrance.

Vibrant citrus top notes of mandarin, lemon and bergamot open the fragrance. Tiffany’s signature ingredient of Iris is in the heart. Patchouli and musk give the fragrance a warm and sensual aftertaste.

Top notes: Mandarin, Bergamot, Lemon

middle notes: Iris, black currant, peach, rose

Base Notes: Patchouli, Musk