The UK’s new Prime Minister, Liz Truss, recently… announced the reversal of the 2019 ban on fracking. Faced with an acute energy crisis, the government wants to increase domestic energy production.

According to conventional economic theory, it is easy to fracking or not. If private benefits exceed social costs, fracking companies should be able to obtain local clearance by compensating households with cash. If the costs are so great that households cannot be compensated, then fracking should not happen.

But in recent history, fracking has taken place regardless of whether there is a public appetite. In 2016, the government Allowed fracking on Fylde’s Preston New Road Sitequashing the initial rejection of Lancashire County Council.

The current approach is in line with this. Despite to announce that fracking will only take place if there is local permission, guidelines on how this will be measured is unclear. A framework for transparent cost-benefit analyzes at future extraction sites has so far not introduced.

Fracking in the UK has a difficult history. However, if fracking is going to play a role in the country’s future, how should it develop?

Calculating the value of fracking

The first step is to estimate how much companies are willing to pay for the right to seek and extract shale gas in a particular area. This represents the private benefit of fracking.

The introduction of 3G mobile communication services in the UK illustrates how this can be done. How much mobile operators valued a license to deliver 3G was unknown, but overcharging could have slowed the development of critical communications infrastructure.

A auction held, allowing mobile operators to bid competitively until each of the five licenses was assigned to the highest bidder. The auction raised £22.5 billion and determined exactly how much companies value the licenses.

Auctions have become a regular practice in the UK utility markets. Sustainable energy companies compete for contracts to produce electricity. The bidder who offers electricity at the lowest price gets a fixed rate for its production over the next fifteen years, isolating it from volatile market prices.

Through a similar process it would be possible to accurately determine the value of shale gas extraction in the UK. Fracking companies were able to competitively bid for exclusive drilling rights for each potential extraction site. The winning bid would be legally bound by a prepayment to the local government in the event that permission is given.

Involve Local Consent

The second part of the process must then determine whether the valuation of companies for shale gas extraction is higher than the social costs.

The cost of fracking is high. Shale gas is mostly methane, a fossil fuel with high CO2 emissions.

The extraction also involves drilling with a high-pressure mixture of water, sand and chemicals. Fracking in the UK is linked to several local earthquakes. The process also produces a high salt solution waste water that should be thrown away.

A recent survey shows that only 27% of Britons support fracking.

However, reports indicate that fracking companies are currently get permission in Lancashire by negotiating directly with individual households.

Research in the Texas fracking industry shows that this approach underestimates the social costs. Fracking companies generally have more knowledge of their own industry and the legality of licensing law than households.

The researchers also found that factors such as language, poverty and race also determined how much compensation a household received. In Texas, native speakers of anglophones generally received relatively low compensation, while their contracts were 10% less likely to include environmental, noise, or road traffic clauses.

To avoid this problem, the county or city councils could instead grant approval if they consider the compensation offered to the local residents to be sufficiently high. Recommend generally recommend more trust of the public than national politicians and through local consultation a more accurate estimate can be made of the costs of fracking for local residents.

Does fracking make economic sense?

By comparing valuations of the costs and benefits, it can be decided whether fracking is involved. If the industry thinks there is an abundance of shale gas to be extracted, then it may well resume.

On December 11, 2018, an earthquake measuring 1.5 on the Richter scale was recorded at a fracking site in Lancashire. Fracking is dangerous, polluting and deadly to the local water supply. — Howard Beckett (@BeckettUnite) September 27, 2022

However, there are doubts as to whether Britain has sufficient shale gas reserves to make fracking commercially viable. The British Geological Survey reported in 2019 that the UK has ten times less shale gas reserves than the level cited by proponents of fracking.

Since then, the scientific evidence has not changed and even the British shale gas industry has recognized the minimal value of fracking. Shale gas leaders are carefully not to argue that UK industry can cut rising energy bills.

To ask remain on the economic viability of British fracking. However, if it is to have a future, it must be determined by a system of formal compensation and consent. In this way, if the extraction of shale gas in the UK trivial as science suggests, then it won’t happen.

Very little public support for easing rules and regulations around fracking

