Foxtel’s Real Housewives are searching for a new cast in Sydney and the Gold Coast after

The Real Housewives reality franchise could move to the Gold Coast.

The final season of the Foxtel series about monied socialites was set in Melbourne, but it met some harsh criticism from fans when it ended last year.

And The Herald Sun now reports that it is seeking suitable candidates living in one of Queensland’s wealthiest postcodes.

Producers also let casting agents look at potential prospects for a series set in Sydney.

Foxtel considered the Gold Coast the location for the hit show five years ago, the report said.

Meanwhile, it is clear that there will be no new season of the Real Housewives of Melbourne.

According to experts, the new cast members Anjali Rao, Cherry Dipietrantonio, Kyla Kirkpatrick and Simone Elliott failed to charm viewers.

Asked at the Logies ceremony in June whether the show would return, an alleged source told the newspaper that Melbourne’s recent cast had been ‘f***ed’.

Rumors soon spread that three cast members had been fired after a lackluster reception in the most recent season.

Original housewife Janet Roach spread the shocking casting news on Twitter, hinting that the newer housewives would be the ones to get the boat.

‘Why do you think Susie? [McLean]Sally [Bloomfield] and Venus [Behbahani-Clark] didn’t come back? They wanted to, unfortunately they scored badly,” Roach tweeted.

At the time, there was speculation that if the franchise doesn’t return to Foxtel, it could find a home on another streamer or broadcaster.

The final season of the Real Housewives of Melbourne scored poorly on Foxtel, but was a huge hit on streaming, becoming the #1 most-streamed show on Binge.