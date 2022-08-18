Foxtel Australia CEO calls Emilia Clarke a ‘short and dumpy girl’ at House of the Dragon premiere

<!–

The boss of an Australian subscription television company has sparked outrage after referring to Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke as a “short and fat girl” this week.

Foxtel CEO Patrick Delany made the controversial comments during a speech Tuesday at the Sydney premiere of HBO’s highly anticipated series House of the Dragon.

Delany told the audience that he was behind the eight-ball when it came to the hugely popular drama Game of Thrones, which stars Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen.

Foxtel Australia boss Patrick Delany made the controversial comments during a speech at the Sydney premiere of HBO’s highly anticipated series House of the Dragon on Tuesday night, Crikey reports.

One contestant told Crikey it was “gasp” after Delany made the comment, while another said the crowd was “clearly shocked.”

Foxtel has since offered a fawning apology on behalf of Delaney, who has been CEO since January 2018.

“The aim was to make it clear that Games of Thrones was something completely different to television for him in 2011, and that Emilia Clarke went from relatively unknown to one of the most recognized and beloved actors in television and film,” a spokesperson said. Wednesday.

“On behalf of Mr. Delany, the Foxtel Group apologizes if his comments have been misunderstood and caused a violation.”

House of the Dragon focuses on House Targaryen and their rule in Westeros.

Emilia will not reprise her role as Daenerys in the 10-episode series, as it takes place 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. She is pictured in season seven alongside co-stars Conleth Hill, Peter Dinklage, Nathalie Emmanuel, Liam Cunningham and Kit Harington

Emilia will not reprise her role as Daenerys in the ten-part series, as it takes place 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

The cast will be joined by Packed To The Rafters star Ryan Corr and fellow Australian actor Milly Alcock.

It also features Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, Oliva Cooke as Alicent Hightower, and Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower.

House of the Dragon can be streamed on Binge from Monday 22 August