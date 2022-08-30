Foxtel announces new judges for The Great Australian Bake Off

<!–

British cookbook author Rachel Khoo and famed Melbourne pastry chef Darren Purchese have been announced as the new judges for The Great Australian Bake Off.

They will be joined by new hosts Natalie Tran and Cal Wilson on the Foxtel baking show TV Black Box.

Based on the popular British format, the wholesome series, co-produced with BBC Australia and New Zealand, pits amateur bakers against each other as they take on culinary challenges and are judged on the results.

Foxtel has announced the new judges for The Great Australian Bake Off. (Pictured left to right: Natalie Tran, Darren Purchese, Rachel Khoo and Cal Wilson)

Shooting for the 2023 season started this week in Sydney.

Khoo, 42, and Purchese, 47, will accompany the 12 participants for 10 weeks.

The author of six cookbooks, Khoo rose to fame on British television and was a judge on Channel Seven’s My Kitchen Rules.

Purchese is known to viewers as a judge on Channel 10’s MasterChef Australia and is the author of five cookbooks.

Tran earned credit for her supporting role in Foxtel’s cult hit Mr Inbetween; however, most viewers will know the 36-year-old comedian as a YouTube star.

Co-host Wilson, 51, is a former star of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! and is a regular on Channel 10 panel show Have You Been Paying Attention?

The news follows Foxtel’s announcement in early August that original judges Matt Moran and Maggie Beer would not be returning for another season.

The streaming giant also confirmed that co-hosts Claire Hooper and Mel Buttle would also be replaced.

Previous reports suggested Beer was unimpressed when network bosses tried to replace her co-stars before the 2022 season.

According to New ideathe 77-year-old restaurateur was ‘forced to stand firm’ after Foxtel executives threatened to shake up ‘her co-panel’ of presenters.

This included Moran, presenter Buttle and comedian Hooper.

Debuting on Channel Nine with Shane Jacobson as host in 2013, The Great Australian Bake Off ran on the network for a season before picking up Foxtel’s Lifestyle Channel in 2015.

The show last aired on Foxtel in 2019, before being canned the following year.

The new team replaces Matt Moran and Maggie Beer and hosts Mel Buttle and Claire Hooper

Rumors quickly began to swirl that the show would be making a comeback to free-to-air television by replacing My Kitchen Rules on Seven.

However, in July last year, it was confirmed that Foxtel had once again secured format rights to the franchise and season five would begin in 2022.

The 2022 season concluded in April with Ella Rossanis, a 36-year-old mother of three from Perth, voted Australia’s best amateur baker in the season finale.