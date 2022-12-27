Foxtel and Seven close cricket broadcast deal

“Our media laws must encourage innovation without locking iconic sports behind a paywall and leaving some Australians behind,” Communications Minister Michelle Rowland said after the AFL deal was unveiled. “Australians should have the opportunity to enjoy iconic sporting events live and for free, regardless of where they live and how much they earn.”
CA’s initial courtship of Paramount and Ten, followed by talks with Nine (owner of this headline) in recent weeks, appeared to be sidetracked by fears, seized on by Seven and Foxtel, that Australia’s third-largest commercial network would not it was a safe bet in terms of audience size.
The AFL made a similar calculation by staying with Foxtel and Seven, albeit after being able to get extra money from its incumbent partners by putting on a public display of talks with Paramount in the United States.
Paramount offered the AFL $6 billion over 10 years, before the league settled with Foxtel and Seven worth $4.5 billion over seven years.
CA’s broadcast rights advisory group has been headed by board director Richard Freudenstein, a paid director of News Corp’s REA, who made $242,000 in the role last year, according to annual reports.
A motivating factor for CA in its 2018 negotiations, when Seven beat Ten to the free-to-air rights for just $2 million per season, was partnering with News Corp which increased its coverage of the summer game.
Nine’s ability to compete for free-to-air rights dwindled after the network beat out Seven to reach terms to cover the Olympics last week, a $300 million deal that will supplement its existing rights to the Tennis Open. from Australia every January.
CA Chief Executive Nick Hockley said on Tuesday that the broadcast rights deal was close to completion.
“What I will say is that the discussions are progressing very well and I hope that we will have some announcements to make in the not too distant future,” Hockley said on SEN Radio. “We are working to make the best deal we can in the best interest of Australian cricket and there is a lot to work out. There is no fixed timetable, but the discussions are progressing well.
“We have had great interest throughout the process from all parties. The spirit of the discussions reflects the fact that it is our national sport, our only truly national and international sport, and I think that Boxing Day, there is no better image to show it.
“Like all sports, there are competing interests in people’s time, and the main thing is that we just want to see kids pick up a bat and ball and be the fans of the future.”
