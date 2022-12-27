Foxtel and Seven close cricket broadcast deal

“Our media laws must encourage innovation without locking iconic sports behind a paywall and leaving some Australians behind,” Communications Minister Michelle Rowland said after the AFL deal was unveiled. “Australians should have the opportunity to enjoy iconic sporting events live and for free, regardless of where they live and how much they earn.”

CA’s initial courtship of Paramount and Ten, followed by talks with Nine (owner of this headline) in recent weeks, appeared to be sidetracked by fears, seized on by Seven and Foxtel, that Australia’s third-largest commercial network would not it was a safe bet in terms of audience size.

The AFL made a similar calculation by staying with Foxtel and Seven, albeit after being able to get extra money from its incumbent partners by putting on a public display of talks with Paramount in the United States.

Paramount offered the AFL $6 billion over 10 years, before the league settled with Foxtel and Seven worth $4.5 billion over seven years.

CA’s broadcast rights advisory group has been headed by board director Richard Freudenstein, a paid director of News Corp’s REA, who made $242,000 in the role last year, according to annual reports.