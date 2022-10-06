Foxconn in Wisconsin: tech mega-deal faces reality check

Driving home from Chicago last month, a Wisconsin lawmaker stopped in front of the Foxconn plant in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, and noticed how empty the area looked.

“There is literally a beautiful six-lane highway built for 18,000 vehicles and automated trucks [that looks] totally abandoned. It’s unbelievable,” said Representative Gordon Hintz, a member of the Wisconsin State Assembly.

The highway had been expanded to accommodate the transportation of electronics manufactured at the site, which is operated by the Taiwanese multinational corporation best known for assembling the iPhone.

On July 12, 2017, then-Governor of Wisconsin, Scott Walker, a Republican, and then-Foxconn CEO, Terry Gou, signed a 14-word agreement written in pen on a single piece of paper: Foxconn would invest $10 billion to build a 20mn sq ft to build manufacturing campus and create 13,000 jobs, which would boost the state of Wisconsin at a cost of $3 billion.

The deal energized the Republican party leadership at the time: President Donald Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan, a Wisconsin representative, were both eager to establish themselves as revitalizers of America’s manufacturing sector. For Gou and Foxconn, the plant’s announcement came at a time when the Trump administration was considering tariffs on electronic imports.

At one point, Trump called the future plant “the eighth wonder of the world.” But the sprawling complex and 13,000 jobs never materialized, and the project has become a case study in the gap between the hype of deal-making and the reality on the ground.

Sphere of influence: Foxconn says Wisconsin plant is a ‘key strategic asset’ © Mark Hertzberg/ZUMA Wire/Shutterstock

Only four buildings, including a striking glass globe, were built on Mount Pleasant, which, while describing itself as a village, has a population of about 28,000.

US media reports in recent years have detailed allegations of Foxconn employees saying they had nothing to do at the plant, while the company has provided few details about what, if any, is being done.

A former employee, who asked for anonymity, estimates that in a three-month period this year, there was only one month of work to do when the factory produced motherboards for Google and Amazon servers.

“Very soon after [initial announcement]it just sounded too good to be true,” said Kelly Gallaher, a local resident who leads watchdog group A Better Mount Pleasant.

In the original announcement, Foxconn said it would use the factory to make Gen 10.5 LCD screens, the latest generation of display technology. It dropped those plans, saying it would make smaller Gen 6 screens, but then gave up on those as well.

Sources say Foxconn spent years trying to figure out what to do with the plant. The company states that “the macro environment for the global technology industry has changed very dramatically since 2017” and says it “does not disclose the nature of our manufacturing operations to protect aspects of commercial sensitivity”.

The company says it has “continued to find ways to create new business opportunities in Wisconsin while also investing more than $1 billion and hiring hundreds of employees.”

Substantial investments have also been made from the local community. Together with surrounding Racine County, Mount Pleasant purchased land to create the 3,000-acre Foxconn site, with mandatory purchase as a possible option, said Robin Palm, a municipal planner for the village. According to a payout spreadsheet seen by the Financial Times, Mount Pleasant has spent more than $181 million buying up private property.

Mount Pleasant and Racine County have spent more than $310 million in debt to acquire the land and make infrastructure improvements, with about two-thirds of the funds raised by the village, according to the Wisconsin Legislative Fiscal Bureau.

Despite early signs that Foxconn’s plans were faltering, the village and county continued to spend, and the town’s infrastructure is now overdeveloped. (The local agreement with Foxconn included nearly $800 million in addition to the government incentives.)

However, the state changed course. After a new governor, Democrat Tony Evers, took office, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, the state-run entity that entered into the Foxconn agreement on behalf of Wisconsin, renegotiated last year.

Foxconn is now eligible for just $80 million in government incentives based on investing $672.1 million and creating up to 1,454 jobs by 2024, far from the numbers in the original 2017 deal. The most recent available workforce, reported by Foxconn in December 2020 as part of its tax deal with the state, is 600 employees.

Kathleen Gallagher, executive director of the 5 Lakes Institute, a nonprofit focused on building high-tech operations in the Great Lakes region, believes Mount Pleasant has been taken advantage of. “A village of that size wouldn’t have the sophistication to understand all this,” she says. “The village relied on this little piece of business and the state. . .[but]they didn’t have the right people.”

Approached for his opinion on the deal, Mark Hogan, head of WEDC at the time the deal was closed, declined to comment. The WEDC, the director of Racine County, the Racine County Economic Development Corporation and Mount Pleasant village president Dave DeGroot did not respond to requests for comment.

The debt and interest payments made by Mount Pleasant are a significant amount for a community of 28,000 people — they amount to more than 500 percent of the village’s annual operating income, according to Moody’s, which has downgraded Mount Pleasant’s credit rating.

The contract with Foxconn states that the city will repay its debts through property taxes paid by the company. To do that, Foxconn has to pay an annual bill of about $30 million – which equates to a value of its property at at least $1.4 billion. But since the property’s valuation is closer to $500 million, Foxconn has to cover the resulting tax deficit — about $17 million.

While that’s relatively little for a company that brought in record $214 billion in revenue in 2021, Hintz says some residents fear what could happen if Foxconn doesn’t pay. A Better Mount Pleasant’s Gallaher points to a lawsuit filed against Foxconn in Illinois, in which Foxconn argued that because it was a foreign company, it could not be sued in the US.

Others are more optimistic. Mount Pleasant is confident Foxconn will make its payments, says village administrator Nancy Washburn, especially as it has met its tax obligations so far. Foxconn notes it is “the largest taxpayer in Racine County” and has demonstrated “ability to meet contractual payments while adapting to market demand.”

Alan Yeung, Foxconn’s former point of contact in Wisconsin, says the company planned to build Gen 10.5 displays, but “market conditions had changed,” with Chinese LCDs undercutting competition. He adds that “Wisconsin’s investment climate has changed dramatically,” referring to Walker’s resignation.

On claims that Mount Pleasant’s employees are sometimes left with nothing to do, Foxconn says it is “not immune to supply chain shortages for critical materials”, but views “a flexible and fulfilled workforce” as key to leveraging business opportunities. chances. The site, it says, remains “an important strategic asset”.

“Are we disappointed that it turned out this way? Absolutely,” says Washburn. But she and Palm say Mount Pleasant is now betting that another company will move to the Foxconn site — either share it or take it over — because the community’s infrastructure is now set up to handle the growth.