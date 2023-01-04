Fox Sports’ Skip Bayless refuses to delete Damar Hamlin tweet in argument with Shannon Sharpe’

Fox Sports host Skip Bayless has defiantly refused to delete a tweet questioning the NFL’s decision to postpone Monday’s Bills-Bengals game following Buffalo Safety Damar Hamlin’s heart attack on the field.

Bayless has been criticized by critics for the post, for which he apologized during Tuesday’s episode of Fox Sports’ “Undisputed” in the mysterious absence of co-host Shannon Sharpe.

Sharpe, a former NFL tight end, returned to the sports debate program on Wednesday but couldn’t finish his monologue without being interrupted by the gruff Bayless.

“Skip tweeted something, and while I disagreed with the tweet, and hopefully Skip will delete it,” Sharpe said before Bayless intervened.

“Time out,” Bayless said Wednesday. “I’m not going to delete it because I stand by what I tweeted.”

Bayless’ abusive tweet came as Hamlin was being resuscitated on the turf of Paycor Stadium on Monday night.

“The NFL is no doubt considering postponing the rest of this game, but how?” Bayless asked in his tweet. “This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is critical to the outcome of the regular season…which suddenly seems so irrelevant.”

The game was eventually postponed indefinitely and Hamlin is currently in a critical condition in a hospital in Cincinnati.

“It looks like he’s on the upswing,” Hamlin’s uncle told CNN.

Bayless faced an outpouring of criticism over the tweet, which many labeled “insensitive.”

Buffalo Bills players react after teammate Damar Hamlin #3 was injured Monday against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium

Sharpe also objected to the tweet, though he didn’t blame it for his absence from Tuesday’s show.

“There’s been a lot of speculation about why I wasn’t on the air yesterday, and I won’t get into speculation, conjecture, innuendo, but I’ll say this: When I watched that game on Monday night, what happened to Damar Hamlin struck me. a little different,” Sharpe said, starting Wednesday’s program.

“As the fraternity of the NFL, when injuries happen – and we know injuries are part of the game, I’ve seen guys suffer for ACLs and Achilles tendon tears – but I’ve never had to see anyone revive and fight for their life on the field, so it struck me a little differently, because I remember seeing my brother [former Packers receiver Sterling Sharpe] temporarily paralyzed on the field and he was able to concentrate again.

It was then that Bayless interrupted Bayless for the first time.

“Skip, let me finish,” Sharpe told his old co-host.

“No, you go,” Bayless said, seeming to give in.

Sharpe snapped back, “I can’t even get through a monologue without you interrupting me.”

Sharpe then tried to refocus the conversation by referring to Tuesday’s absence and reiterating his concerns about Hamlin.

“I was just about to say, Skip, I didn’t want to get into a situation yesterday where Damar Hamlin was the problem,” Sharpe continued. “We should be talking about him, not responding to your tweet.

‘I was going to do that. But you can’t even let me finish my opening monologue without interrupting.”

Bayless apparently did not know that Sharpe would address the matter on Wednesday.

“I was under the impression that you wouldn’t bring this up because no one here had a problem with that tweet,” Bayless said.

Sharp disagreed.

“Clearly the bosses wanted you to explain,” Sharpe said.

Bayless replied calmly, “No, they didn’t.”

Both Bayless and Sharpe seemed agitated as the segment came to a close, but refrained from raising their voices again.

Bayless’ tweet sparked anger among NFL fans and former players, as ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III tweeted, “Damar Hamlin’s LIFE is on the line. Get your head out of your ass.”

NBA star Isaiah Thomas tweeted, “I hope they fire you bro!!!” It’s very sad that you even THINK about the game.’

One fan tweeted, “A platform as big as yours and you choose to engage in a game about someone’s life? You are one of the worst here. You should be ashamed.’

The backlash forced Bayless to apologize as he questioned whether the game should be postponed.

Bayless tweeted Tuesday: “Nothing is more important than that young man’s health. That was the gist of my last tweet. I’m sorry if that’s been misunderstood, but his health is all that matters. Again, everything else is irrelevant. I have prayed for him and will continue to do so.”