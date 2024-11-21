Fox Sports presenter Erin Andrews furiously claps back at fan who insulted her appearance on NFL sidelines

Erin Andrews has issued her outraged response to a fan on social media who insulted her appearance while she was working as a sideline reporter for Fox Sports during a recent NFL game.

Andrews worked the San Francisco 49ers’ game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida on November 10, with the heat having an effect on Andrews.

During an interview with George Kittle of the 49ers, Andrews’ skin glistened for an unknown reason.

Andrews clarified that it was “all sweat” and that she “needed a shower.”

One fan replied with the strange comment, “short-tempered!”

That drew the ire of Andrews on her “Calm Down” podcast, as she saw the comment as more than inappropriate.

Erin Andrews clapped back at a fan who commented on her performance during a recent match

Andrews clarified that her glow was due to sweat during the 49ers game against Tampa Bay

“Some people wrote, ‘They’re host flashes,’” Andrews began. ‘Shut your mouth. Quiet. Quiet. It’s been outside for five hours. Enough.’

The video itself, which was posted on the podcast’s official page, was captioned, “Menopause jokes aren’t funny,” with an angry scolding emoji.

The co-host of Andrews’ podcast, fellow sports broadcaster Charissa Thompson, also seemed disgusted by the social media comment against Andrews.

Andrews has worked for Fox since 2012 and later became the network’s top sideline reporter for NFL games.

The game Andrews will be at on Sunday has yet to be officially announced, but it will likely be the 49ers versus the Green Bay Packers as it is the top game on Fox in the afternoon.