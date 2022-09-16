Fox Sports ‘has edge over media rivals for LIV Golf’s first TV deal’

According to the Saudi-backed rival of the PGA Tour, LIV Golf is in talks with “pretty much every major media company” about a new television deal, but it is Fox Sports that is reportedly ahead of the competition.

Front Office Sports reports that internal sources have Fox as the current favorite, although Will Staeger, chief media officer of LIV, did not specifically comment on that. Instead, Staeger told FOS that the fledgling wave circuit is auctioning off its rights to top media outlets.

‘We want exposure’, Staeger tells FOS. ‘We want a broad viewership. We want to be on a platform where viewers are used to watching sports.”

LIV Golf chief executive Greg Norman confirmed the talks to ESPN 1000 Chicago on Wednesday, telling the radio station that “the interest now on our plates is enormous.”

The statements of LIV Golf and Norman come as The Wall Street Journal has a conflicting report, claiming that both Apple and Amazon refused to pursue streaming deals with the tour. In addition, LIV Golf has failed to secure deals with ESPN, CBS, NBC and Fox, the Journal reports.

On the one hand, Fox Sports seems like a natural fit for LIV Golf, given Norman’s reported relationship with compatriot Rupert Murdoch, who owns the network. FOS also reports that Murdoch is in a relationship with LIV adviser David Hill, a highly regarded sports television producer and another Australian.

In fact, the three teamed up on the failed World Golf Tour in the mid-1990s — a circuit that bears striking resemblance to the PGA’s current rival, LIV Golf.

However, Norman had a bad break with Fox Sports in 2015, when he felt he was being blamed for the disappointing coverage of that year’s US Open.

“It felt like I was being rolled under the bus,” he told FOS in 2021.

According to the Saudi-backed rival of the PGA Tour, LIV Golf is in talks with “pretty much every major media company” about a new television deal, but it is Fox Sports that is reportedly ahead of the competition. Fox Sports appears to be a natural fit for LIV Golf, given Norman’s relationship with compatriot Rupert Murdoch (right), who owns the network

Joe Buck, Brad Faxon and Greg Norman, Fox Sports TV Analysts, are seen on set during rehearsal ahead of the start of the 115th US Open Championship at Chambers Bay on June 17, 2015 in University Place, Washington. Norman was later fired by Fox Sports

So far, both Amazon and Apple have refused to pursue streaming deals for LIV Golf,

Amazon and Apple have both refused to pursue deals for the media rights to broadcast the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf tournament, leaving the controversial venture without an obvious media partner and few options on the table.

Likewise, major networks, including ESPN, CBS, Fox, and NBC, have been reported to have passed on potential deals with tournament leaders.

The tournament, which has split the world of professional golf into two different camps and those involved, have been accused of using the sport to paint over Saudi Arabia’s negative human rights record, including the assassination of the Washington Post. journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Executives with LIV told the Wall Street Journal that this year’s tournament wanted to make its events available to the public for free to prove the legitimacy of its product. The first events were accessible free of charge via YouTube and the LIV website.

But now the question is whether the tournament will be able to hold onto a big name media rights partner for its first full season in 2023.