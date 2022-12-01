FOX Sports breaks USA soccer ratings records across the board World Cup

<!–

The US’s love affair with the world game has continued with the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, now the most-watched USMNT group stage ever.

FOX Sports, the national broadcaster for the month-long tournament, set records throughout the tournament 15,608,000 watch the exciting closing moments of the 1-0 victory over Iran.

That value was the peak for the broadcast, with just over 12 million being the figure given for total US vs. Iran broadcast on Tuesday afternoon.

Kicking off at 2 p.m. ET was the most-streamed World Cup game in FOX Sports history, with 959,004 tuning in.

At its peak, more than 15 million people tuned in to see the US advance to the Round of 16

Compared to the US’s last appearance at the tournament, the ratings are up 10%.

Then it was an average of 10.6 meters compared to the 11.7 meters during the Winter World Cup this year.

It’s not just the US team that’s capturing the attention of viewers in the United States, with signs of the sport’s growth visible in a 44% increase over the Russia 2018 figures.

Likewise, there were 15.4 million viewers in the US for the game, which was the highest-watched men’s soccer game on English-language American television.

Football fever has just ravaged the United States for a week and a half in the prestigious league

There were 15.4 million viewers in America as the United States drew 0-0 with England at the World Cup

The figure was 6% above the 14.51 million for Brazil’s victory over Italy on penalties in the 1994 final at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, watched by 14.5 million on ABC.

With the US repeating their 2014 performance to advance to the Round of 16, more records are waiting to be broken this Saturday.

The Netherlands awaits Gregg Berhalter’s squad in kickoff at 10 a.m. ET. Optimism reigns among the Stars and Stripes who prefer to put on a competitive performance, if not, cause a stir.