Fox News stars Sean Hannity and Tucker deposed as part of $1.6bn Dominion voter fraud lawsuit

Fox News hosts Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, Jeanine Pirro and Lou Dobbs have all been impeached over charges of perpetuating falsehoods about voter fraud and damaging Dominion Voting’s reputation by hosting friends and supporters of Donald Trump on the air.

Dominion filed a lawsuit against Fox News last March for deliberately spreading a false story that its machines and counting systems had been manipulated in favor of President Joe Biden.

It was a story told by all the news outlets in the world, but Dominion claims Fox listened particularly sympathetically to Trump’s claims.

Carlson and Pirro were dropped last week, while Dobbs was dropped yesterday. Hannity will be questioned today, and Maria Bartiromo next week.

Dominion’s attorneys claim that even if they didn’t themselves tell the story that the election was rigged, they gave in to the idea by letting Sidney Powell, Trump’s attorney, and Rudy Giuliani, his longtime adviser, talk into the air. about the.

Fox is fighting the lawsuit and has repeatedly tried to throw it out, claiming that the journalists were just doing their job and treating the allegations of vote fraud like all other news outlets.

Tucker Carlson was impeached last week for hosting guests, including Mike Lindell on his show last January in January 2021. The lawsuit alleges that he and other Fox hosts are Trump’s

Jeanine Pirro interviews Trump attorney Sidney Powell. She is also being sued by Dominion in a separate lawsuit. They are pictured on November 14, 2020

Lou Dobbs interviews Rudy Giuliani about the election fraud claims on his November 12, 2020 show

Giuliani on Sean Hannity’s show on Nov. 19, 2020, re-discussing the claims

Prior to the examples set out by Dominion, Fox hosts were skeptical of Trump’s election claims and critical of his refusal to accept the election results.

Maria Bartiromo will be impeached next week for her coverage of election fraud allegations

Dominion’s lawyers say it has turned off pro-Trump viewers.

In what they describe as a deliberate reversal of coverage to win back those viewers, Dominion says presenters have sympathetically started covering up the allegations of voter fraud.

Dominion’s lawyers also say they have evidence that the hosts knew it wasn’t true. That evidence is in emails and texts that they say show that journalists and producers discuss it off-air with far more skepticism than they ever have on air.

Fox is urging DailyMail.com to take those emails and texts out of context.

“Pirro’s coverage of these matters of public interest and widespread interest is at the heart of the First Amendment,” they said.

Journalists, commentators and television hosts from across the country, representing a wide variety of news outlets, exercised the same First Amendment liberties and reported on President Trump’s claims. Jeanine Pirro .’s lawyers

None of the individual hosts are named as a defendant in the lawsuit, which is asking $1.6 billion to restore Dominion’s reputation.

In response to another lawsuit filed by Smartmatic, whose software is used in the Dominion machines, Pirro’s lawyers said she should not be held liable for “doing what she does best.”

The voting company claims it will never recover from the taint of Trump’s repeated claims that its machines were manipulated to count votes for him as votes for Biden.

Fox gave life to a fabricated electoral fraud storyline that involved a then little-known voting machine company called Dominion as the villain.

After the November 3, 2020 presidential election, viewers began to flee Fox in favor of media outlets that endorsed the lie that mass fraud led to President Trump losing the election.

“They felt that Fox was insufficiently supporting President Trump, partly because Fox was the first network to declare that Trump had lost Arizona.

“Fox tried to lure viewers back — including President Trump himself — by deliberately and falsely blaming Dominion for President Trump’s loss by rigging the election.”

The lawsuit filed last March against Fox News Network by Dominion Voting Systems in Delaware. Colorado company is asking $1.6 billion

Dominion voting machines used in the November 2020 election. Trump claimed the machines were manipulated to count more votes for Biden

Fox News told DailyMail.com in a statement: “We are confident that we will prevail as press freedom is fundamental to our democracy and must be protected, in addition to claims for damages that are outrageous, unsupported and not rooted in sound financial analysis.” serve as nothing more than a blatant attempt to dissuade our journalists from doing their job.”’

The lawsuit points to multiple shows in November 2020 where pro-Trump guests were interviewed.

Dobbs repeatedly hosted Trump attorney Sidney Powell, as did Jeanine Pirro.

Rudy Giuliani was interviewed, as was Mike Tindall – the CEO of MyPillow and a die-hard Trump fan and donor.

The lawsuit alleges that they have “repeatedly published defamatory lies about Dominion, including by broadcasting and rebroadcasting the defamatory lies of on-air personalities Maria Bartiromo, Tucker Carlson, Lou Dobbs, Sean Hannity, Jeanine Pirro and their chosen guests.” to send’.

Fox isn’t the only network being sued by Dominion.

The Colorado-based company has also taken legal action against OAN (One America Network) and Newsmax, along with individuals like Giuliani, Mike Lindell and Sidney Powell.

A trial date has been set for April next year to allow the case to continue.

Fox has hired attorney Dan Webb, who has successfully sued actor Jussie Smollett for lying to police about being the victim of a racist hate attack.

He told The Washington Post, “There have been few events in this country over the past 50 years that I think are more newsworthy than our president claiming that our entire democratic system has been turned upside down by a voting machine company that steals votes.”