Fox News Snubbed Trump’s Speech, in What’s Becoming a Pattern

When former President Donald J. Trump spoke to a friendly crowd on his first visit to Washington since leaving office on Tuesday, he was covered extensively by a range of news outlets, both mainstream and those more sympathetic to him.

There was one notable outlier: Fox News.

The network, which helped make Mr. Trump a force on the American right, spent little airtime on his speech. It didn’t broadcast its comments live — and hasn’t for most of its meetings over the past year.

But it went live with a competing speech that former Vice President Mike Pence delivered the same day, at a hotel less than a mile away. For about 17 minutes on Tuesday afternoon, Fox viewers heard Mr. Pennies uninterrupted.