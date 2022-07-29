Fox News, Once Home to Trump, Now Often Ignores Him

One person familiar with the Murdochs’ thinking said they insisted Fox News made the right decision when the decision desk predicted that Joseph R. Biden would win Arizona just after 11 p.m. on the night of the election — a move Mr. . Trump and interrupted his attempt to declare victory prematurely. This individual said Lachlan Murdoch had privately described the decision-making call, which came days before other networks concluded Mr Trump had lost state, as something only Fox had “the courage and the science to do.”

The former president remains a powerful force in Republican politics.

Some people recognized that Fox’s current approach to Mr. Trump could be temporary. If Mr. Trump announces that he is running for president, or if he is indicted, he will warrant more coverage, they said.

A spokesman for Mr McConnell declined to comment. A Fox Corporation spokesperson also declined to comment, as did a spokeswoman for Mr. Trump.

The relationship between Mr. Trump and the Murdoch media empire has long been complicated — an arrangement of mutual convenience and mistrust that has had sensational ups and downs since Mr. Trump first appeared on the gossip pages of The New York Post in the eighties spoke.

But the feud between the former president and the media lord that for decades helped set the Republican Party’s agenda is taking place in a much larger and more fragmented media landscape, as new personalities and platforms make it that much harder for a single point of sale to to change the story. Trump’s allies in the corners of the conservative media more loyal to him — including Breitbart, Newsmax and talk radio — are already seizing the turn within Fox as evidence of treason.

Mr Trump seems willing to fight. He blasted “Fox & Friends” this week on its social media service, Truth Social, for being “terrible” and having “gone to the ‘dark side’” after one of its hosts said Mr DeSantis had split Mr Trump in two defeated recent polls of a hypothetical Republican primary in 2024. He then, without providing evidence, blamed Paul Ryan, the former Republican Speaker of the House, with whom he often clashed. Mr. Ryan serves on the board of directors of the Fox Corporation.