Fox News gives Princess of Wales a very unfortunate royal title during spelling blunder

During a Fox News broadcast, a brutally awkward misspelling appeared in which Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, referred to the “Princess of Whales,” a giant sea creature.

The graphical error that accidentally ruined the princess’s official royal title happened during the morning segment of America’s Newsroom, anchored by co-hosts Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino.

The co-anchors were reflecting back on their 2022 predictions and bidding more for the upcoming New Year when the graphical flaw surfaced around the three minute mark of the show.

Perino predicted that the 40-year-old Princess of Wales would announce she was pregnant in 2022 – which did not happen.

But what did happen was that she took on the title ‘Princess of Whales after Queen Elizabeth’s Passing’ – which were exactly the words that appeared on the monitor.

The senior royal’s title is named after the country of Wales, which is in the United Kingdom – rather than the large aquatic animal.

The show continued with both Hemmer and Perino sharing their predictions for 2023, including a border visit for President Joe Biden, a TikTok ban and a Super Bowl win for the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Fox morning show that runs Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. focuses on current events, political analysis, and interviews and has been part of the Fox News schedule since February 2007.

the morning segment of America’s Newsroom anchored Wednesday by co-hosts Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino that averages about 1,720,000 viewers, according to AdWeek

Co-host Bill Hemmer made his predictions for 2023

Eagle-eyed viewers quickly noticed the spelling blunder this morning.

One person wrote, “Okay, I know I saw this. I couldn’t believe it, but it’s true. This was on a screen, on Fox News. “The Princess of the Whales”. WTH? And these news people should be trained?’

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, is a senior member of the Royal Family. She is married to William, Prince of Wales, who is first in line to the British throne.

The royal couple married in 2011 and have three children together – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Kate became the Princess of Wales upon the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8 this year. Her Majesty passed away at the age of 96, after serving her country on the throne for a monumental 70 years.

The heir to the throne takes the title of Prince of Wales – so when William took on the role, his wife Kate also took her respective title.

She is the first person to hold the conferred royal title since Princess Diana.

Diana, the first wife of King Charles, died in a car accident in Paris in August 1997.

Despite marrying the Prince of Wales in 2005, Queen Consort Camilla did not take the title of Princess of Wales out of respect for Diana.