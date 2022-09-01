Fox Footy’s Anthony Hudson puts stunning four-bedroom Brighton home on the market for $3.9million

<!–

Anthony ‘Huddo’ Hudson of Foxtel is selling his beautifully renovated Edwardian home in eastern Melbourne.

The famed 51-year-old sports reporter hopes to score $3.9 million when the one-story, four-bedroom, two-bathroom home goes under the hammer on Sept. 17.

Located in the prestigious suburb of Brighton, the beautiful red-brick house, built in 1915, is a delightful blend of old-style charm and ultra-modern chic.

According to CoreLogic, Hudson bought the property in 2017 for $1.88 million.

The original house, with period details, houses three of the master bedrooms, each with built-in wardrobes.

Two have cozy tiled fireplaces and a family bathroom is finished in terrazzo tiles.

The rear of the property has had spectacular modern refurbishment.

A bespoke kitchen and dining area dominate the space, with leather sofas and a wooden Porta island.

Inside the main extension is the private master bedroom.

Stylishly designed with large his and hers wardrobes, an en suite bathroom with terrazzo and underfloor heating – perfect for those chilly Melbourne winters.

Other highlights include two custom studies, a spacious laundry room and an additional living area, perfect for a nursery or home office.

Essential amenities include hydronic heating, ducted air conditioning and an advanced security system.