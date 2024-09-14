Fox analyst Colin Cowherd, fooled by Travis Kelce’s tweet, responds to Elon Musk for creepy post about Taylor Swift

Sports analyst Colin Cowherd became the victim of a viral fake tweet from Travis Kelce earlier this week.

A social media account impersonating the Kansas City Chiefs star posted a message attacking Elon Musk on the billionaire’s site, X, after he shared a creepy response to Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Kamala Harris this week.

Just hours after the pop superstar, who has been dating the NFL player for more than a year, backed the vice president in a statement on Instagram, Musk bizarrely offered to bear her a child.

Shortly after Musk’s tweet went viral, screenshots of a response purportedly from the Super Bowl winner also began circulating.

“I’m 6’5″ and play soccer. You may not have realized that I went to college, graduated, and worked hard. I don’t play backgammon, but I do play chess. I could also turn you into a pretzel,” the post read.

A fake tweet from Travis Kelce attacking Elon Musk over Taylor Swift went viral this week

Fox Sports host Colin Cowherd felt guilty about the fraudulent post and commented on it on his show.

However, the fraudulent threat was quickly debunked by social media users, who identified it as a screenshot of an old tweet from an MLB fan that has been edited and used by other imposters multiple times on X.

But while social media sleuths easily spotted the fake, Cowherd wasn’t as savvy.

Cowherd quoted the tweet on his show this week, discussing the alleged online feud between the Chiefs star and the Tesla founder.

“Yesterday I saw Elon Musk and Travis Kelce going at it. Travis Kelce took a shot at Elon Musk on X,” the analyst said on his FS1 show, “The Herd.”

Musk raised some eyebrows when he reacted to Swift’s dramatic endorsement of Harris for US president.

The singer made the announcement on Instagram after last night’s debate, signing her endorsement as ‘Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady’ in a dig at Donald Trump’s running mate JD Vance.

Less than two hours later, however, Musk, a father of twelve who has also spoken out against underpopulation in the past, wrote a strange proposal to Swift.

The Tesla boss wrote on X: ‘Fine, Taylor… you win… I’ll give you a child and take care of your cats with my life.’

A social media account impersonating the Chiefs star posted a message responding to Musk.

It was identified as a screenshot of an old tweet from an MLB fan that has been edited.

The real Kelce has remained silent on the SpaceX boss’s disturbing offer to his singer girlfriend, but others have come to the ‘Fortnight’ singer’s defense online.

Rapper Azealia Banks has waded into the drama by publicly encouraging Swift, who, like Musk, is a billionaire, to “sue him for a lot of money.”

“No this is actual sexual harassment,” the rapper tweeted Thursday. “Taylor should be cocky and sue him for a ton of money and ascend to the level of the richest and most invincible woman in the history of music.”

‘Take his fucking money, taylorrrrrrr!’

Banks continued her tirade in two follow-up tweets as she marveled at the idea of ​​Swift taking a big chunk of Musk’s $250 billion net worth.

“Shove your ass up a hole sis. Hahaha all the pop girls would be crumbs. I love this,” she wrote.

Banks then brought Kanye West, Swift’s biggest rival, into the mix by speculating that he would “have a heart attack” if Swift managed to defeat Musk.

‘Hahaha, the heart attack Kanye’s gonna have when she’s at her daddy Elon’s ULTRA-UNATTAINABLE levels of WEALTH, bwahahahaha.’

And she concluded: ‘Cheat on them all, sister!’

Rapper Azealia Banks thinks Swift should ‘sue’ Musk for ‘sexual harassment’ after his tweet

Taylor Swift made the announcement on Instagram after last night’s debate.

Ms. Harris during her first debate with Trump during the 2024 presidential election campaign

Musk’s post surprised even one of his most ardent supporters, Ian Miles Cheong, who responded: “Oh my god.”

In her lengthy Instagram post, Taylor promised she will “make sure to watch and read everything I can” about Trump and Harris’ “proposed policies and plans for this country.”

He said he planned to vote for Kamala because he believed the 59-year-old “fights for the rights and causes that I think need a warrior to defend them.”

He also praised Kamala’s running mate, Tim Walz, for “championing LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.”