FOURTH set of human remains found in drought-hit Lake Mead as man says second body his drowned dad

A fourth set of human remains has been found near Lake Mead as water levels at their lowest level in more than 80 years continue to reveal hidden secrets.

The fourth body was found Saturday at Swim Beach in Nevada and is now being assessed by the Clark County coroner.

No clues have been given about the identity of the remains or how the person may have died.

The news of their discovery came when a man living in Spain said he was increasingly confident that the second set of remains discovered earlier this summer belonged to his father.

Todd Kolod was three years old when his father Daniel, aged 22, drowned in Callville Bay in 1958.

He was on a speedboat with a friend when they reached a wake, and both men were thrown from the boat – with only one survivor.

The body has never been found.

A set of bones — with missing teeth that appeared to match a partial denture Daniel had — was found in Callville Bay on May 7, and DNA samples were taken.

Todd Kolod, pictured here with his father Daniel, was born in 1956, two years before his father died in Callville Bay

According to NASA, water levels in Lake Mead are the lowest since 1937. By July 18, 2022, the lake was filled to 27 percent of capacity.

On Wednesday, the coroner said the person was believed to have been between the ages of 23 and 38 at the time of death, leading Kolod to believe it is most likely his father.

“With every clue I always expect it to take us further from our goal, but consistently every clue brings us closer, and this is like a bull’s eye,” he said. 8 News now.

Kolod had hoped to recognize his father by his teeth.

Daniel had been in a car accident for a few years before drowning and losing his front teeth, so he wore dentures.

Todd Kolod believes the second body is that of his father Daniel Kolod, who fell 64 years ago from a speedboat that capsized when struck by a wake while on a fishing trip with a friend

A second body (pictured) was discovered in the drought-stricken Lake Mead reservoir a week after the corpse was found in a barrel exposed to the lowest water levels

Teeth from a second body were discovered in drought-stricken Lake Mead just a week after another body surfaced in the reservoir

Journalists from 8 News Now took photos of the remains to Dr. Deborah Staten, owner and dentist at Desert Hills Dental, who is certified in helping to identify remains from dental records.

She said it’s clear the skeleton is missing its front teeth, but she believes the person was missing other teeth before his death, as she suspects some were recently removed.

Dental records have probably been destroyed in the intervening 60 years.

Kolod said he would like to provide a DNA sample as soon as possible to solve the mystery, but was frustrated with how long it took.

“The pace of being contacted about a DNA sample – I’m starting to lose hope a bit,” he said.

“Maybe this new find will light up something.”

None of the four sets of remains have yet been identified.

The first surfaced on May 1, when the body of a man was found in a rusted barrel in the Hemenway Harbor area.

The first body was discovered in a barrel (pictured). The coroner said her office was continuing to identify the man whose body was found May 1 in a rusted barrel in the Hemenway Harbor area.

The case is being investigated as a murder after police said the man had been shot and his clothing dated from the mid-1970s to the early 1980s.

Lieutenant Ray Spencer, of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police homicide squad, said in May: “The lake has dried up dramatically over the past 15 years.

“It’s likely we’ll find more bodies dumped in Lake Mead.”

Six days later, the second set – which Todd Kolod believes is his father – was discovered.

On July 26, a third set of human remains was found.

Little information about the discoveries has been made public. Investigators search missing persons reports in an effort to identify the bodies

This is the third set of human remains discovered at Lake Mead on July 26. No further details about the remains have been released, including the person’s gender and how long they spent in the lake.

About 300 people have drowned in Lake Mead since the 1930s, but not those whose bodies have never been recovered, including Daniel Kolod.

Human remains, as well as sunken boats, including a World War II landing craft, and other artifacts have been discovered near the lake over the summer as the water level drops.

Clark County officials are shown creating a perimeter around where the last horrific discovery was made at Lake Mead

Graphic warning: Park rangers and Clark County coroner examine body discovered today at Lake Mead. Info is limited, but live coverage is coming. A witness reported the human remains at Swim Beach/Boulder Beach around 4:30 p.m. today. pic.twitter.com/u9w5zLFa85 — Brett Forrest (@brettforrest89) July 26, 2022

Coroner and medical personnel are loading up the human remains found today at Lake Mead. The third set of human remains discovered since May 1. First the body was in a barrel, then half buried, and now this one. They all seem to have been discovered by receding water pic.twitter.com/RLFWcJLToH — Brett Forrest (@brettforrest89) July 26, 2022

Intake towers exposed in Lake Mead as water continues to dry up in the lake on the Arizona side of the Hoover Dam

According to NASA, water levels in Lake Mead are lowest since 1937

Lake Mead’s water level is at its lowest level in over 85 years

A formerly sunken boat rests on cracked earth hundreds of feet off the shoreline of Lake Mead in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on May 10, 2022

The lake, including a marina in Boulder City, Nevada (pictured) shrinks as the water recedes

The discoveries have sparked speculation about long-unsolved missing persons and murder cases dating back decades — to organized crime and the early days of Las Vegas, which is just a 30-minute drive from the lake.

The drop in lake levels comes as a vast majority of peer-reviewed science says the world is warming, mainly due to rising levels of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.

Scientists say the western US, including the Colorado River basin, has become warmer and drier over the past 30 years.

About 40 million people rely on the Colorado River as their water supply, with Lake Mead and Lake Powell as the area’s main reservoirs.

According to NASA, water levels in Lake Mead are the lowest since 1937. By July 18, 2022, the lake was filled to 27 percent.

In June, Ann Willis of the Center for Watershed Science, said: the Washington Post: ‘In the past 1200 years we have not seen such a dry period as we have now. We are really hitting new lows in terms of how extreme the conditions are.”