Four zodiac signs that are shared by the world's most notorious SERIAL KILLERS

A TikToker has argued for believing in astrology after highlighting the four zodiac signs shared by some of the world’s most notorious serial killers.

Lauren Elaine Skirvin, 38, from Los Angeles, compiled a list of famous killers whose sun signs are either Virgo, Gemini, Pisces or Sagittarius in her now viral video.

‘For those of you who don’t believe in astrology, how can you explain how there [are] only four characters included in this long list? It’s crazy, said the actress.

‘The next crazy part is that there is a character from each element. For fire sign it’s Sagittarius, for air sign it’s Gemini, for water sign it’s Pisces, and for earth sign it’s Virgo.’

Skirvin pointed out that ‘Virgo comes up the most’ on the select list of serial killers.

Ed Gein and ‘Boston Strangler’ Albert DeSalvo are both Virgos, a sign associated with meticulous attention to detail.

“However, you know their crime scenes are spotless,” Skirvin said. ‘You know they bleach those crime scenes to within an inch of their lives. And they are perfectionists, so no stone is left unturned.’

The Virgin serial killer and grave robber Ed Gein inspired a number of horror movie characters, including Norman Bates in Psycho

The next sign that appeared most often on the list is Gemini followed by Pisces.

“Jeffrey Dahmer, who is the subject of the new Netflix series Dahmer, is a Gemini,” she noted. “Pisces aren’t surprising to anyone either because they let shit build up and then explode.”

‘Son of Sam’ David Berkowitz is also a Gemini, while John Wayne Gacy and Richard ‘The Night Stalker’ Ramirez are both Pisces.

Sagittarius came up the least on the list, but it is the sign shared by serial killers Ted Bundy and Ed Kemper.

Gemini serial killer David Berkowitz – best known as ‘Son of Sam’ – terrorized the New York City area from July 1976 to July 1977

Explaining that Sagittarians are known to be ‘chaotic and impulsive’, Skirvin said: ‘You’re mixing it up with mental health issues and I can see that happening.’

“The most surprising thing about this list is that Scorpio is not on it,” she said of what is arguably the most hated sign in the zodiac.

‘However, one name missing from this list is the Zodiac killer who a team of code breakers has determined was Gary Frances Poste.’

“We don’t know if it’s true or not, but if it’s true, he’s a scorpion,” she added. ‘Have you ever seen a scorpion appear? It’s so scary.’

Serial killers John Wayne Gacy (left) and Richard ‘The Night Stalker’ Ramirez (right) are both Pisces

Sagittarius made the least of Skirvin’s list, but it is the sign of Ted Bundy

Skirvin’s video has been viewed more than 6.2 million times, and she was inspired to film a follow-up after a commenter pointed out that Virgo, Gemini, Pisces and Sagittarius are all mutable signs, or the signs that complete the four seasons.

Using TikTok’s greenscreen feature, she shared an excerpt from an article published by LiveAboutDotCom to point out the characteristics of mutable signs.

“If you’re a mutable sign, you’re considered an adaptable chameleon, meaning you can shift into many forms and take on different personalities,” according to the piece.

In a third video, Skirvin shared that there was an error in the list of serial killers, explaining that viewers have pointed out to her that Alton Coleman is a Scorpio and not a Sagittarius.

In a follow-up video, Skirvin pointed out that Virgo, Gemini, Pisces and Sagittarius are all mutable signs, which is associated with being a ‘chameleon’

Skirvin pointed out that the names on the list are ‘cherry picked’ and do not account for all serial killers, but she pulled up John Wayne Gacy’s chart to show that he has all the mutable signs

She also noted that the names on the list are ‘cherry picked’ and do not account for all serial killers.

“There are some people missing who don’t fit the narrative, but I would maintain that mutable characters are dangerous,” she said.

Astrological zodiac signs analyzed the zodiac signs of nearly 500 serial killers last year to see which were most common.

According to the research, Cancer, Pisces, Sagittarius and Scorpio accounted for almost 40 percent of serial killers.