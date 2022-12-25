Four-year-old walks into Santa’s cave unaided, a year after being confined to a wheelchair due to cancer

After being confined to a wheelchair by cancer, Yasmin Roper’s main wish this Christmas was to be able to walk into Santa’s cave on her own.

And last week, the four-year-old defied the odds to make that dream come true — even a private audience with Santa Claus.

Her mother, Jess Roper, 32, said: ‘When she saw Santa last year she was in a wheelchair and I knew how determined this would make her to walk.

‘Until 2022 it was her ultimate dream. When you see her achieve it, no Christmas present will ever surpass that.”

After four-year-old Yasmin Roper (pictured) was confined to a wheelchair due to cancer last year, her Christmas wish was to be able to walk to see Santa – and this year it came true

Yasmin was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma, a rare cancer that affects bones, when she was three months old after doctors discovered a large tumor on her spine.

Her mother, a part-time pediatric nurse, was warned that her daughter had only a 5 percent chance of survival and — even if she lived — would likely need a wheelchair for the rest of her life.

Ms Roper, from Worthing, West Sussex, said: ‘Scans showed the tumor was huge – about an eighth of her total body weight.

We all thought this was it, she wouldn’t make it.’

Yasmin received emergency chemotherapy and a month later scans showed that the tumor had shrunk dramatically.

Six months later she underwent a stem cell transplant and, contrary to expectations, the cancer disappeared.

Although she was still unable to use her legs, she began to crawl and Mrs Roper decided to seek specialist physiotherapy at a private clinic called Neurokinex in Crawley, West Sussex.

But in February last year, the disease returned.

After more chemotherapy and radiotherapy, the cancer was eliminated again. And last December, Yasmin met Santa Claus for the first time.

Mrs. Roper added: “I told her, ‘How about you walk in around this time next year and see Santa on your own?” She looked at me and said, “It’s a deal.”

This month, Yasmin walked – unassisted – into a purpose-built cave at John Lewis’ Horsham branch for a private audience with Santa Claus

Yasmin resumed physical therapy and in the past 12 months has progressed from using a wheelchair to taking small steps with canes and then walking independently at home.

Finally this month, Yasmin walked – unassisted – into a purpose-built cave at John Lewis’ Horsham branch for a private audience with Santa.

Ms. Roper described it as “the greatest moment of our lives,” saying, “Since her chances of survival were slim and her chances of walking even slim, she’s nothing but a walking, smiling marvel.”

