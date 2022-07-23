Four Things Nations Can Do to Conserve Energy
This week temperatures in Britain hit a record 40.3 degrees Celsius, or 104.5 Fahrenheit, capping a relentless heat wave that scorched Europe and boosted electricity demand.
It came amid a war in Ukraine that has turned the global energy market upside down.
The energy crisis prompted the European Union executive this week to ask member states to cut their gas consumption by 15 percent from now until next spring, as officials prepare for Russia to cut its supply of natural gas in the coming months.
Here are some of the things countries can do to curb energy demand, and some of the potential pitfalls:
Adjust thermostats, starting in government buildings
Setting an air conditioner to just one degree Celsius, or about two degrees Fahrenheit, can reduce electricity consumption by 10 percent per year, according to the International Energy Agency.
Nick Eyre, professor of energy and climate policy at the University of Oxford, said governments could be an example. The general public, he noted, might not react well to politicians telling them how to live without making changes themselves.
Turning the thermostat down in winter by just one degree Celsius for buildings in Europe could be save as much as 10 billion cubic meters of gasequal to Austria’s annual gas demand.
Extreme heat around the world this week
A summer of hot misery. It’s been a brutal week in several parts of the world that aren’t built for extreme heat, as Europe was ravaged by temperature spikes and wildfires. Some US states broke heat records set during the Dust Bowl. Here’s a look at what happened:
Reduce the cost of public transport
Globally, boosting public transport by making it cheaper and encouraging other mobility options, such as walking or cycling, could save about 330,000 barrels per day in oil consumption, according to the IEA.
That number could grow if employers simultaneously offer flexible working hours or allow more working days from home.
Some countries in Europe are already doing this. From June until at least August, Deutsche Bahn, Germany’s national rail company, is offering unlimited public transport tickets for the equivalent of about $9 a month, as part of plans to mitigate the effects of inflation. Ireland and Italy are also cutting public transport fares for certain groups, such as young people, students and workers.
One caveat: It wouldn’t be particularly effective in rural areas that don’t have robust public transportation.
Lower the speed limits and make sure they stay
In theory, lowering the speed limit on highways could significantly reduce fuel consumption for cars and trucks, according to a report from the International Energy Agency. Speed limits are already in place in a number of countries and urban areas to reduce congestion and pollution.
If speed limits on highways were lowered by at least 10 kilometers per hour or about 6 miles per hour, advanced economies could reduce demand for oil by at least 290,000 barrels of oil per day, the report said.
In practice, however, it can be difficult to introduce a national speed limit and get enough citizens on board to achieve significant results. The United States attempted to do this in 1974 by introducing a national speed limit of 55 miles per hour for cars, buses and trucks after OPEC cut oil supply to the country, estimating that the limit could handle 200,000 barrels of gasoline per day. to spare. Several European countries have also lowered speed limits.
At the time, officials believed the cap would reduce gas mileage by 2.2 percent, but actual gasoline demand remained relatively flat in the following years. Motorists widely ignored the law, and some states that opposed the rule handed out only modest $5 to $15 fines for people caught speeding.
Provide good public campaigns
Well-designed awareness campaigns can motivate people to take action to reduce their own energy consumption, but poorly designed campaigns that don’t find the right tone and message can fail.
Some energy saving campaigns are more successful if they emphasize how people can save money with their actions; others do better if they take an environmental approach or make moral calls for good citizenship. In many cases, governments can use social media to tailor different messages to different audiences.
It is important to think not only about the message and how it is conveyed, but also about the messenger. If citizens do not see the government as a credible authority, they are less likely to believe the message. an IEA report said:.
The best campaigns strike a balance between urgency and agency.
“You can’t just put out information and expect people to change their behavior overnight,” said Brian Motherway, head of the International Energy Agency’s energy efficiency division. If you hire behavioral scientists and communications experts and take the time to design a mindful campaign, he said, “you can do it really well.”
“You can find ways to interact with citizens in a way that really empowers and motivates them to act.”