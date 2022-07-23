Four Things Nations Can Do to Conserve Energy

This week temperatures in Britain hit a record 40.3 degrees Celsius, or 104.5 Fahrenheit, capping a relentless heat wave that scorched Europe and boosted electricity demand.

It came amid a war in Ukraine that has turned the global energy market upside down.

The energy crisis prompted the European Union executive this week to ask member states to cut their gas consumption by 15 percent from now until next spring, as officials prepare for Russia to cut its supply of natural gas in the coming months.

Here are some of the things countries can do to curb energy demand, and some of the potential pitfalls:

Adjust thermostats, starting in government buildings

Setting an air conditioner to just one degree Celsius, or about two degrees Fahrenheit, can reduce electricity consumption by 10 percent per year, according to the International Energy Agency.