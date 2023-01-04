Four teens rushed to hospital after ute rolls on beach – with the driver allegedly DRUNK

<!–

Seven teenagers were reportedly crammed into a ute that rolled onto Teewah Beach in Queensland’s Noosa.

Police were called to the scene at 2:30 a.m. and found four of the teens seriously injured.

Two were airlifted to hospital with serious head, chest and back injuries, while two others were also taken to hospital with significant injuries.

Three other passengers managed to escape unharmed.

More to come