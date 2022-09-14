Four teens found overdosing on fentanyl-laced Percocet near Hollywood high school where Glee filmed

A 15-year-old girl died and three more teens were hospitalized on Tuesday after overdosing at a Hollywood high school.

Any of the teens found at or near Helen Bernstein High School in Los Angeles, California are said to have been given Percocet with fentanyl at nearby Lexington Park.

Police responded to a call from Bernstein High at 9 p.m. Tuesday, hours after the school closed, to investigate a possible drug overdose.

The stepfather of one of the girls who overdosed made the call after finding the child of an apparent overdose in the school’s courtyard — he’d gone looking for her after she didn’t come home from school around 2 p.m. earlier that day. .

The suffering girl, 15, told her parents that her boyfriend had also overdosed and was in a school bathroom.

Helen Bernstein High School in Los Angeles, California, where two students were found overdosed on what were believed to be fentanyl-laced Percocet pills

One of the 15-year-old girls was pronounced dead at the scene, the other is in stable condition. Two more teens were found overdosed in nearby Lexington Park, where the drugs were believed to have been traded

according to an NBC report, the parent noticed a school employee and found the second girl in the powder room, where he is administering CPR.

Also paramedics Reportedly tried a revival, but she was pronounced dead on the spot.

The second girl is in stable condition.

Officers soon made their way to Lexington Park, less than a mile from the school, where they found two more teenagers, about the same age, one male, overdosed.

Both are said to be alive and at least one is in stable condition.

It is unclear if the two sets of teens knew each other, the two found in the park do not attend Bernstein High.

Helen Bernstein High School was the original filming location of William McKinley High on the popular Fox show Glee

Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that can be up to 50 times more potent than heroin, was the leading cause of drug deaths in 2021

Law enforcement officers say the dealer reportedly frequents Lexington Park and that it is the responsibility of parents to seriously discuss the dangers of drug use with their children.

Lt. John Radtke of the Los Angeles Police Department said, “The most important thing is to make sure everyone knows that they’re selling the poison here in this park, and that your kids stay away from it.”

The school, the original filming location of the popular Fox show “Glee,” remained open Wednesday, with bereavement counselors on site for staff and students.

Dusty, the rapper, 40, whose children go to Bernstein, told the Los Angeles Times that he is concerned and ‘surprised’ that ‘this school is not secured enough to let children go places and wander and do drugs’.

“I’m really surprised this happened and I’m shocked because my kids are athletes at this school, and I’m afraid they could be pressured by peers to start using drugs,” he said, adding that he hopes that the school and the community “really tackle the problem and come together and come up with some sort of drug awareness program.”

A statement from the Los Angeles United School District read: “As we work with LAPD to uncover the details of this tragic situation, our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and friends of both students.”

The district said it will share more details as they become available.

The identity of the deceased victim was not released pending notification from her family, nor were the names of the other three teenagers released.

Percocet is a prescription medicine that contains oxycodone, a narcotic, and acetaminophen, a pain reliever in Tylenol.