‘Four suspects under investigation for breaking into Marquinhos’ home are set to face trial’

Four of the five suspects under investigation for the Marquinhos home burglary in March 2021 will appear in court later this year.

In March last year, the defender’s childhood home was broken into and robbed while he was playing in Paris Saint-Germain’s Ligue 1 match against Nantes.

The suspects allegedly assaulted Marquinhos’ relatives before making off with £1,300 in cash and two designer handbags.

Marquinhos (second from left) was broken into his parents’ house in March 2021 and four of the five suspects will now face charges later this year

The defender’s father, Marcos Barros Correa, was reportedly punched in the face, chest and ribs by the intruders when they stole items from Marquinhos’ home.

The thieves – who believed the property to be Marquinhos’ personal home – also threatened the defender’s two younger sisters, aged 14 and 16.

The second assailant, described by the victims as the leader, forced Marquinhos’ two sisters to show him around the grounds.

It is believed the three victims were then led to a closet before the suspects left the premises with £1,300 in cash and two designer handbags.

Five suspects – ranging from 17 to 29 years old – were arrested shortly after the incident last year.

Marquinhos (pictured with his father in 2017) played 90 minutes against Nantes as the incident took place at his parents’ home

The defender has not commented on the recent news but took to Instagram at the time of the incident to confirm the break-in but said his family was all fine

It has now been revealed, via Get French football newsthat four of the five suspects will face charges later this year.

It is believed that one of the perpetrators – who was a minor at the time of the robbery – will be tried in juvenile court. While the other three suspects will appear in court.

The fifth suspect has been released and will not face criminal charges, according to reports from France.

Meanwhile, two of the four suspects will be held in pre-trial detention, while the other two have been placed under judicial supervision.

Marquinhos has yet to comment on the recent news, but said on Instagram after the incident last year: “No one has suffered and everyone is doing well. More fear than evil.’

Marquinhos’ wife, Carol Cabrino, added: ‘The house of Marquinhos’ parents was broken into while his family was inside. But no one has suffered and everyone is fine and recovering from the shock.”

The incident at Marquinhos’ home took place on the same night Angel Di Maria’s home was robbed.

Angel Di Maria (left) was taken off the field during PSG’s game against Nantes after his boss Mauricio Pochettino (right) learned his player’s home had been broken into

Di Maria is pictured with his wife Jorgelina Cardoso and his two young daughters, who were allegedly involved in the ‘violent burglary’ of his Paris home

Di Maria was eliminated in PSG’s 2-1 defeat to Nantes after Mauricio Pochettino was informed that there had been a ‘violent burglary’ at his parents’ home in the French capital.

Pochettino had a word in his winger’s ear before walking with him to the dressing room and later returning alone.

Soon after, it was reported that members of Di Maria’s family were present at his home during the break-in – and some reports were expanded to include the fact that they were being held hostage.

The contents of the upstairs safe were stolen and a specialist robbery unit was sent to the address in Neuilly-sur Seine for investigation.

It wasn’t the first time Di Maria and his family had been targeted by thieves after his home was broken into in England while he was playing for Manchester United.