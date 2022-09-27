Four students wounded in shouting outside school in Philadelphia suburb

A drive-by-style shot outside a Philadelphia suburb While in high school, four members of a high school soccer team were shot, police said, with one teenager eventually succumbing to his injuries.

The shooting took place after a football game near Roxborough High School around 4:30 p.m., in the suburb of Roxborough, police officers said Tuesday after cordoning off the area around the busy crime scene on Tuesday.

Investigators say the four soccer players were walking off the school’s soccer field when a gunman opened fire from a Ford Explorer.

A 14-year-old male victim was shot and later died of his injuries, according to police, along with two other boys, ages 14 and 17, also shot and rushed to nearby Einstein Medical Center. in stable condition.

The condition of the fourth victim, who was taken to Temple University hospital in the capital, has not been released.

All were confirmed by police that they were all members of a high school football team – however, police have not explicitly confirmed whether the students went to Roxborough.

An arrest has yet to be made.

The shooting happened around 4:30 pm on Fairway Terrace near Roxborough High School, in the Roxborough suburb

Police raided the school around 4:30 p.m., responding to reports of gunfire on the 6400 block of Ridge Avenue, where the school is located.

There was blood on the sidewalk and the asphalt nearby.

Investigators marked bullet casings in chalk along Pechin Street near Fairway Terrace, a street behind the suburban high school.

An arrest has yet to be made in the mass shooting, lawmakers said Tuesday, who have yet to shed light on a future date on the as-yet-unidentified perpetrator.