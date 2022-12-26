Four strangers drive together from Florida to Ohio after canceled flights

TAMPA, Florida (wfla) — It was the nightmare of the trip before Christmas. With all the canceled flights lighting up the flight status monitors at Tampa International Airport like a tree, four strangers decided to take matters into their own hands.

It started when a flight from Tampa, Florida, to Cleveland, Ohio, was cancelled.

“The earliest they could get us out of there would be 6 p.m. today,” said traveler Bridget Schuster. “And we all wanted to get back there, obviously, a lot sooner.”

Stewart’s holiday party show raises over $2 million for children’s charities



Extreme winter weather led to the cancellation of more than 6,000 flights nationwide in the days leading up to Christmas, CNBC reported. So when the flight from Tampa to Cleveland was cancelled, Greg Henry, another traveler, thought the chances of rebooking were slim.

“In my head I was thinking, ‘I know there won’t be any more flights today,'” Henry said. “Especially to Cleveland, especially knowing that there’s a storm.”

Lil Durk will perform at MVP Arena



So Henry made a decision: he would rent a car and drive it, snow and all. But he would not be alone. Florida residents Abby Radcliffe and Schuster drove with Henry and Shobi Maynard, also an Ohio resident, on an extra-long road trip—20 hours straight.

“We just looked at each other and said, ‘Are you in?'” Radcliffe said. “‘Yeah, we’re in. Let’s go for it.'”

June Farms Event “Oh Tannen BaumFire” January 7 and 8



“We didn’t stop for more than to get gas, get coffee or use the bathroom,” Schuster said.

As the miles ticked on, friendships grew stronger, despite the tight space of the 2023 Kia Soul.

After COVID, Flu, and RSV, Is a Strep Outbreak Next?



“We had a lot of interesting conversations,” Radcliffe said. “I think Shobi just asked a lot of really clever questions. And then we all ask each other super random things.”

“None of us had headphones on,” Henry said. “It’s not like we’re doing our thing, just like we’re going to move on. We built a community there.”

The History of the Saratoga Performing Arts Center



Meanwhile, Schuster was posting updates on TikTok. As of Saturday, the initial video of him has reached 9 million views. “Reading the comments out loud to everyone in the car, we were cracking up,” Schuster said.

“We were listening to Christmas music, and every song sounds different,” said Shobi Maynard. “Like being on the stage of, this song is about how you’re trying to get home for Christmas and you’re like, ‘That’s literally us.'”

Zach Bryan Releases ‘All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster’ Album



After more than 1,000 miles and many karaoke sessions, the band survived the blizzard.

“We had a very deep conversation about our lives and what we’ve been going through,” Maynard said. “We just had that connection.”

Joe’s Township Tavern opens in Knox



Radcliffe believes that the fact that they were all strangers made it easier, not harder, to get through the journey in peace.

“In part, it’s probably because we don’t know each other,” Radcliffe reasoned. “We don’t know each other’s annoying habits, like that kind of thing, so it’s easier.”

Gas prices in the Capital Region continue to fall



While none of them strongly suggested getting in a car with three other random strangers, they would all do it again with the same crowd.

“I had no idea when this was going to start, I was just going to take a leisurely walk home, come home and be done,” Henry said. “This was quite an adventure.”