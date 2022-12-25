Four strangers drive 20 hours from Tampa to Cleveland after canceled Christmas flight

It sounds like a Hallmark party movie: Two guys and two girls stranded in an airport after their flight is canceled decide to drive across the country at 8pm to get home for Christmas.

But that’s exactly the scenario that played out for Bridget Schuster, Greg Henry, Abby Radcliffe and Shobi Maynard when their travel plans were hampered on December 22 by the brutal winter storm that ravaged America.

The four youths were stranded at Tampa International Airport, desperate to get home to Cleveland for Christmas.

Greg Henry, Abby Radcliffe, Shobi Maynard and Bridget Schuster drove 20 hours from Tampa to Cleveland to get home for Christmas after their flight was canceled on December 22

Schuster documented the adventure on her TikTok account, where the group quickly gathered fans

After resting for a few hours, the foursome decided to rent a car and drive the 20 hours together.

What started as a gesture of goodwill and teamwork turned into a fun road trip.

In true Gen Z style, they shared it all on TikTok, racking up millions of views as they traversed gas stations and rest stops, blizzards and downpours, before arriving in Ohio in time for Christmas Eve.

The drama started at 6 p.m. on Thursday, when the flight was cancelled.

“The earliest they could get us out of there was December 24 at 6pm

The group split riding and became fast friends. Their TikTok followers asked for introductions along the way

Instead of putting on their headphones to listen to shows or music, the group spent the whole trip getting to know each other

“And of course we all wanted to go back much sooner,” Bridget Schuster told WFLA.

‘In my head I think, I already know that there will be no more flights today. Especially to Cleveland, especially knowing there’s a storm,” Henry added.

He rented the car – and asked the others to come with him.

“As we’re all talking, I think at times we’ve all thought, ‘Yeah, we’re doing it.

The only stops they took were for gas, food, and for people to use the restroom. Above, snow angels with two hours of travel left

Home in time for Christmas! The team returned on December 24 at 8:45 am. Now they plan to keep in touch

“And we just looked at each other and we said, ‘Are you in?” “Yeah, we’re in. Let’s go for it,” Abby Radcliffe added.

Schuster shared updates from the road trip on her TikTok account, where friends and concerned strangers asked if there were “serial killers” on board.

By the end of the trip, her original video from the beginning of the trip had been viewed 13 million times.

Now the four plan to keep in touch.

“We got into a really deep, deep conversation about our lives and what we’ve been through. It’s like we’re just these people, but it’s like we had that connection literally from the beginning,” Maynard said.

“I had no idea when I was going to start on this — I was just going to have a smooth ride home, go home, be done.

“This has been quite an adventure,” Henry added.