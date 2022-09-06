Four star general says Americans are too obese or criminal to join the armed forces and defend

Army recruiting numbers are at an all-time low because Americans are either too fat or criminal to join the defense of the country, an army general warned.

Lieutenant General Xavier Brunson, the commander of the Lewis-McChord Joint Base in Washington State, theorized why recruiting is so low after an army statement in July announced it would not meet its 485,000 recruiting target for 2022. as many as 20,000 recruits.

Officers across the country are falling short of hiring numbers as fewer young people are qualified to serve, which some blame for the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Some of the challenges we have are obesity, we have pre-existing medical conditions, we have behavioral problems, we have crime, people with crimes, and we have drug use,” Brunson said. Spokesperson review.

“This is not an army problem, this is an American problem.”

To increase recruiting numbers, the military plans to “lower the gates” and find new ways to call upon the armed forces for youth, especially amid the lowest deficit since the post-Vietnam War , according to the New York Times.

“Only 23% of people who are of age to serve are actually qualified,” Brunson said.

About 73 percent of the younger generation ages 18 to 25 — Gen Z — said they know something about the military, but a recent US military survey found otherwise.

The survey conducted in June found that young people knew little about the benefits of the military, including buying a home, early retirement and education benefits.

More than half also felt that soldiers have a poor work-life balance.

To attract young recruits, the military plans to shift its recruiting focus by deploying “influencers.”

The military plans to maintain its standards, focus on quality and invest in youth. Educators will be an important part in reaching potential recruits by teaching the various opportunities the military offers, Brunson said.

Brunson highlighted a new effort, the Future Soldier Program in South Carolina, that aims to help would-be recruits prepare for academic and physical requirements to enlist.

Officers expect the 90-day program to increase quality by allowing potential soldiers to prepare before officially enrolling.

“There are people who can be led from the front, but there are a certain number of people with a desire to serve who can be led a little bit from behind,” Brunson said.

Monetary efforts to increase recruits are also underway with enlistment bonuses of up to $50,000, and bonuses of up to $35,000 for soldiers who leave within 45 days, according to General James McConvilleUS Army Chief of Staff.

“I think we just want to show people that the military is a viable option,” said Sgt. Jesse Wallace of a recruitment agency in Spokane told Spokesman Review.

“We don’t want it to be seen as a last resort.”

McConville started in July with the goal of recruiting more soldiers when he first said that only 23 percent of Americans are qualified to serve, and 83 percent of young soldiers have a military background.

He called the armed forces “a path to success” while reiterating the need to “upgrade” the way the military branch prepares young recruits physically and academically.

The army general blames the low number of qualified Americans on the pandemic.

“I think we just have to get through that,” McConville said at the time.

“I think we, as an army and army, should invest in these young men and women. We want them to have the opportunity to serve, and I think it’s going to take a little more work for us, and we’re willing to do that. We’re not going to lower our standards.’

Apart from the army, the navy, air force and naval crops also get fewer recruits.

The announcement of fewer recruits also comes after thousands of unvaccinated Army National Guard and Army Reserve soldiers were expected to be barred from performing their military duties after refusing to receive the COVID-19 shot.

In July there were about 40,000 National Guard soldiers and 22,000 reserve soldiers who had not been vaccinated.

Meanwhile, more than 10,000 soldiers applied for a medical or religious exemption, of which only 61 were approved permanently and 17,046 were approved temporarily in August, according to the US Army. About 16,000 soldiers continue to refuse the shot.

The military branch has increased the commitment to soldiers and pledged to go one step further and lay off personnel if they continue to resist immunization. Soldiers had to be vaccinated before July 1.

“Soldiers who refuse the vaccination order without an approved or pending request for a waiver will be subject to unfavorable administrative measures, including flags, service bans and official reprimands,” an army representative said in July.

“In the future, military personnel who continue to refuse the vaccination order without a waiver may be subject to additional adverse administrative measures, including segregation.”