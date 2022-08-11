Four Queensland children abducted by man with ‘Joker’ tattoos may be at ‘significant risk’

<!–

Four children are feared for the safety after they were last seen in a car with a man with tattoos on the face as a desperate search to find them enters its second day.

Joshua Carter, 28, was seen around 11:30 a.m. from an address in The Leap, north of Mackay, in a white 2005 Nissan Patrol 4WD.

Police say the children know the man.

Queensland Police fear the children aged eight, seven, four and three are at ‘significant risk’ and issued an orange warning last night.

The man is described as Caucasian in appearance, solidly built, about 175 cm tall with a shaved head and a full bushy beard with multiple facial and body tattoos including the facial tattoos

All children are described as white in appearance with a slim build and brown hair

The Nissan was last seen heading for the Bruce Highway, Mackay.

One of the man’s facial tattoos read “Why so serious?”, a nod to Batman villain Joker’s catchphrase from the 2008 film The Dark Knight.

He took the kids in a white 2005 Nissan Patrol 4WD. The vehicle was last seen heading towards Bruce Highway, Mackay