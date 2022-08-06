Four quarters of bumps and bruises, a timely reminder of what could’ve been for GWS’ year

GWS glimpsed what could have been a season, firing early against an ill-disciplined Essendon and advancing late to defeat the 14th-seeded Bombers 14.12 (96) to 10.9 (69) in a vicious fight at the bottom of the table.

Jake Stringer collided with Harry Himmelberg in the opening two minutes of Saturday afternoon’s match marked by commotion

The Giants recorded their sixth win of the season, but it was not without controversy. Fans fired a call from umpires who awarded Toby Greene a determined goal late in the third quarter, reversing the momentum.

There was a lot of feeling from the opening whistle. Despite their low ladder positions, the two sides closed the horns from the opening whistle with two goals and more push and pull as the match heated up early on.

Stringer’s jersey was ripped off his back after just a few minutes as Essendon’s ill-discipline cost them the match

Within two minutes of Saturday afternoon’s game, shoulders and heads collided as Bombers star Jake Stringer came out of the blocks with a hot head and ripped his jersey off his chest after giving Harry Himmelberg a successful free kick.

“There’s definitely a bit of feeling as you can see,” Saints’ Nick Dal Santo said on Fox Footy.

The Bombers settled late in the first quarter, in a game that resembled final quality football, despite two teams having been seeded in the bottom five.

Jesse Hogan takes a great spot in the match with Brandon Zerk-Thatche, scoring four goals for GWS

Giants forward James Peatling was eliminated after a brutal headbutt to Mason Redman’s shoulder as the sides battled for the lead.

GWS led 49-47 at halftime, but it was Essendon who scored goals in the third to regain the lead.

Hogan took over, kicking four and taking 12 marks, while team-mate Leek Aleer towered over Essendon forward as frustrations simmer again.

With momentum in the back, the Giants clearly kicked in the last term for an enlightening win in what was a disappointing season.