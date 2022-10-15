Four players are sent off at Bramall Lane as Sheffield United draw 3-3 with Blackpool

Wes Foderingham and Shayne Lavery were sent off after the final whistle

It came after a tough encounter where two players were sent off on either side of the field

Oliver Norwood’s goal on death saved a point for Sheffield United in a 3-3 draw with Blackpool.

The hosts seemed at ease after goals from James McAtee and Iliman Ndiaye, but Jerry Yates struck twice to increase the half time and Kenny Dougall made it 3-2 to Blackpool early in the second half.

Blackpool was reduced to nine men in the closing stages after Marvin Ekpiteta and Dominic Thompson were sent off and Norwood equalized deep in time.

Oliver Norwood scored a last gasp winner for Sheffield United against Blackpool

The home side, who started the day as leaders of the Sky Bet Championship, took the lead after just eight minutes when a Tommy Doyle cross was headed back by Billy Sharp at the far post and McAtee controlled the ball before sliding it past goalkeeper Chris Maxwell .

Blackpool’s Gary Madine skipped and Yates saw an effort bounce off the target.

It was 2-0 when Norwood’s low cross was blocked by Maxwell on his near post and the ball went into a loop, allowing Ndiaye (24) to head in from close range.

Blackpool scored a goal on the half hour. The home defense did not come out after a corner and a cross from Dougall was met by Yates, who headed the roof of the net.

A scrap at full time saw Wes Foderingham and Shayne Lavery sent off after the final whistle

A great save from Maxwell prevented Doyle from restoring United’s two-goal lead. After Ndiaye’s persistence, which kept the ball in play, a cross from Ben Osborn was headed back into the area by George Baldock and Doyle’s strong drive was reversed by Maxwell.

Yates (42) scored his second of the afternoon to tie the scores and met a cross from Shayne Lavery with a muffled volley.

Blackpool’s comeback was complete when John Egan, trying to intercept a pass from Charlie Patino, only managed to direct the ball into the path of Dougall (50), who hurtled through the middle and slid past Wes Foderingham.

Blackpool threatened to extend the lead when Patino fired wide from the left of the area after United’s defense left Foderingham unprotected.

Rhian Brewster missed what could have been a crucial penalty for the Blades later on

United boss Paul Heckingbottom made a triple substitution with 25 minutes to go, sending Rhian Brewster, Oli McBurnie and Anel Ahmedhodzic in place of McAtee, Osborn and Sharp.

Ekpiteta was sent off after a second booking in the 79th minute and was followed two minutes later by team-mate Thompson, who also received two yellow cards.

United were awarded a penalty in the 88th minute for a foul on Ahmedhodzic. Brewster stepped up and saw his penalty come back from Maxwell’s left post.

Deep into stoppage time, after a corner, Norwood’s volley saw the ball make its way through a packed penalty area to make it 3-3.

A scuffle after the final whistle involving a number of players resulted in both Foderingham and Lavery being shown red cards.