Four people ‘trapped 10m in air’ in incident Movieworld’s ScoobyDoo Spooky Coaster on Gold Coast

Four people are reportedly trapped during a 10-meter ride in the air at MovieWorld.

Channel Nine has reported that people got stuck in the Scooby Doo Spookycoaster attraction in the Gold Coast theme park.

While there are no reported injuries, technical rescue teams are on the scene to remove the riders safely.

In April, a child was seriously injured after hitting his head during the Looney Tunes Carousel ride at MovieWorld.

Scooby-Doo Spooky Coaster is an enclosed roller coaster.

It is based on the 2002 live action movie Scooby-Doo, which was shot in the studio next to the park while the ride was being built.

In 2018, the ride underwent a major themed overhaul and reopened in December under the name Scooby-Doo Spooky Coaster: Next Generation with a new ride storyline and new special effects.

