‘Four people stabbed’ in the heart of the City of London in incident near Liverpool Street Station
- City of London Police say they are aware of an ‘incident’ on Bishopsgate today
- Eyewitness reports say several people have been injured and were ‘on the floor’
- Reports online from people at the scene claim four people ‘were stabbed’
A mass emergency was seen near Liverpool Street Station in central London today as several ambulances and police cars rushed to a scene on Bishopsgate in a suspected stabbing which left four people injured.
Footage on social media appears to show four ambulances and four police cars at the scene.
City of London Police said: ‘We are aware of an incident this morning on Bishopsgate.
Reports on social media suggest four people have been stabbed on Bishopsgate in central London
Pictures from the scene show police and paramedics at work as a large area is cordoned off
Pictures online showed a large police and ambulance response to the incident
‘Our officers are on the scene and London Ambulance is in attendance. A cordon is currently in place.’
The exact nature of the incident remains unclear, but reports on social media suggest that several people have been stabbed.
Andrea Silva told The subway: ‘I didn’t see it happening. I watched from a bus.
‘There was quite a bit of blood visible, but the victims were behind a white screen.
‘Lots of paramedics over someone on the floor.
“That’s all I saw.”
Another eyewitness told the Evening Standard that victims were ‘hidden behind a white screen’.
Another tweeted: ‘Just saw about four seriously injured people on the side of the road at Bishopsgate passing by on the bus.’
This story is being updated.