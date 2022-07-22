Four people are found dead in murder-suicide at Iowa campground

Three people were killed by a 23-year-old who then turned the gun on himself early Friday morning at an Iowa campground.

Officers from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation found three dead at a Maquoketa Caves State Park campground in Maquoteka, Iowa when they responded to reports of a shooting.

Officials initially said 23-year-old Anthony Orlando Sherwin, of Nebraska, appeared to be missing from camp, but they later found him dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound just west of the park grounds.

It is unclear if Sherwin had any connection to the victims, who have yet to be identified by police.

The nearby Shalom camp, a Christian summer camp for children, was evacuated and parents were notified as a pick-up point for campers had been set up. All campers are registered.

Iowa DCI said there were no further threats to the public, but the park will remain closed until further notice.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds released a statement Friday saying she was “shocked” by the shooting and “devastated by the loss of three innocent lives.”

“As we mourn this unimaginable tragedy, Kevin and I pray for the families of the victims and law enforcement officers who arrived at the scene. We’re asking Iowans to do the same,” she said.

Maquoketa Caves State Park is located about an hour east of Cedar Rapids and extends over approximately 370 acres of land. It is described as a “popular destination for picnickers and hikers” by Iowa’s Department of Natural Resources.

Emergency services block an entrance to Maquoketa Caves State Park as police investigate a shooting that killed several people, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Maquoketa, Iowa