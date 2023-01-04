Four out of five trains have been canceled today as railway workers begin the second of five-day strikes

In the meantime, DVSA driving examiners and Rijkswegen employees are also on strike

Millions of people have again been forced to stay at home today, leaving towns and cities deserted during another horrific day of disruption as railway workers continue their 48-hour strike.

About half of Britain’s rail lines are closed and only a fifth of services are running as tens of thousands of workers at Network Rail and train operators walk out from the second day of the strike.

There will still be disruption on Thursday despite being a non-strike day but the delay will be short lived as there will be another 48 hour strike on Friday, forcing most people in the country this week to work at home.

Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), joins members on the picket line outside London Euston railway station yesterday morning

Passengers line platforms to board limited-run services as railway workers continue their strike yesterday

Meanwhile, the DVSA driving examiners’ strike begins in London, the South East, South Wales and the South West, while National Highways traffic officers continue their strike.

Industrial action by National Highways and Rural Payments Agency staff across the UK will continue.

And London bus workers at Abellio are also starting a two-day strike – the first in a series of actions the group is planning in January.

It came as the TUC’s new secretary-general called for an urgent meeting with the prime minister in a bid to break through stalled labor disputes across the country.

Paul Nowak called for a change in government direction and said ministers should open wage negotiations with unions.

21,000 Aslef workers will walk out tomorrow on what has been dubbed ‘Tragic Thursday’ in a massive strike – with less than ten percent of train services running

Strikes led to the cancellation of nearly 75 percent of trains on the day the majority of people returned to work after the holidays yesterday

A view of a billboard, announcing a strike and showing available travel time, is seen as railway workers continue their strike over wages, jobs, safety and working conditions in London

In a letter to Rishi Sunak, Mr. Nowak said public services are in crisis after years of “underfunding and understaffing”.

He wrote: “We cannot solve these problems without a fair deal for the people on the front lines.

Every month experienced workers resign, with one in three government employees now taking steps to leave their profession or actively considering it.

“This is just unsustainable.

“But we can’t solve the staffing crisis in our schools, hospitals and elsewhere if we don’t solve the root causes.

‘That means talking openly and constructively about improving pay in the public sector. But so far your ministers have refused to negotiate wages directly with the unions.’

Mr Nowak said unions worked closely with Mr Sunak during the pandemic to implement the furlough scheme and protect millions of jobs, adding:

“That’s the kind of mature approach we need right now.

“Unions have already made it clear that they are willing to sit down with the government and discuss wage increases. But while your ministers flatly refuse to talk about wage increases, there can be no solution.

‘In the NHS, for example, suitable structures already exist to allow for the immediate start of wage negotiations involving health unions, employers and ministers. This was exactly what happened in 2018, leading to the three-year wage deal.

“We want to resolve the current disputes so our government employees can do the work they love. And so our public service can improve for everyone who counts on it.’