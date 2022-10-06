Four of five pinyon-juniper tree species declining in their ranges in the West

University of Nevada, Reno doctoral student Elise Pletcher measures a single-leaved pinyon sapling as part of ongoing research to track trends in pinyon juniper forests. Credit: Robert Shriver; University of Nevada, Reno.



The Pinyon juniper forests are home to unique flora and fauna, as well as areas for hiking and outdoor recreation. They are also part of a web of healthy ecosystems that together help to balance water availability, storage and drainage; and prevent erosion. A new study published in Global Ecology and Biogeography and led by the University of Nevada, Reno researcher Robert Shriver is shedding new light on what’s happening in western pinyon juniper forests. The study is unique in that it looks at both tree mortality and recruitment, or new seedlings and saplings, to calculate a ‘net effect’. And the news isn’t necessarily good, especially in warmer, drier locations.

“We found that four out of five species declined,” said Shriver, an assistant professor in the University’s College of Agriculture, Biotechnology & Natural Resources. “And in the driest, warmest locations, up to about 50% of populations decline. It’s pretty severe in those locations, which tend to be at lower elevations, which tend to be hotter and get less water than forests at higher elevations.”

Shriver said looking at all the sites studied, including more than 6,000 plots and more than 59,000 tagged trees, up to 10-20% of populations were declining. Of the five species, including two pinyon pines and three junipers, Pinus edulis, commonly known as two-needle pinyon or simply pinyon, showed the largest declines, with about 24% of populations declining. The other pinyon species and two of the juniper species showed a more moderate decline overall, but still quite severe declines in the warmer, drier areas. These types include: Pinus monophylla (single-leaf pinyon), Juniperus monosperm (single seed juniper) and Juniperus scopulorum (Rocky Mountain juniper). Juniperus osteosperm (Utah juniper) was the only species that showed no decline.

“Utah juniper was the exception to everything,” said Shriver, who conducts research as part of the College’s Department of Natural Resources & Environmental Science and Experiment Station. “What we found pretty much matches what we know about the resilience of that species. It’s the most common in the Great Basin and tends to be less vulnerable to warmer, drier climate conditions, so it could mean compositional shifts are occurring.” … in the future, where some mixed-species areas are more dominated by juniper.”

Collect the data and build the models

In part, Shriver used data from the Forest Inventory and Analysis, a nationwide survey of forested land in the US conducted by the US Forest Service.

“They label the trees and return to the same plots at least every 10 years for comparison, but they have a systematic scheme to determine where,” he explained. “They make sure they get a broad sample of both federal and private land. The result is a representative sample of what all forests look like in the US, even in some very remote locations. It’s mind boggling, with 10% of the surveyed fields in a given year.”

Shriver said the plots included in this pinyon juniper survey were first sampled between 2000 and 2007, and surveyed the second time between 2010 and 2017. It’s data obtained within that 10-year period he said. used for the research. He pointed out, however, that the Forest Service survey doesn’t capture full recruitment or seedling data, as they don’t mark anything less than 1 inch in diameter. Trees of this size are counted, but not tagged.

“Recruitment is the hardest part,” he said. “The tree mortality is easy to see, but recruitment is more difficult to observe, so it was more difficult to account for. Having a stable population relies on both mortality and recruitment. So we developed a new statistical approach that Using these modeling approaches, we were able to quantify the recruitment rate in these different areas, and then combine that data with the mortality data to get a clearer and more accurate picture of what’s really going on in these different areas. terms of change in populations of species under different climatic conditions and forest densities in different regions.”

The study ruled out plots where fire deaths or intentional tree harvesting occurred, allowing the researchers to more directly observe changes occurring due to climatic conditions in the range of each species.

Impact of the findings

Shriver says the declines in populations they calculated could be significant for a number of reasons.

“As far as wildlife is concerned, probably the most important effect is on the pinyon jay, which has fallen into decline in recent decades and really relies on the seed produced by pinyon pine,” he said. “The areas where the pinyon jay tends to choose are on the border of the sagebrush and the pinyon. It likes those habitats that are probably the most vulnerable. But outside the pinyon jay, a number of species can certainly be affected – mule deer, and other birds and wildlife.”

In addition, Shriver said harvesting pinyons and pine nuts is culturally important to Native Americans and others, and pinyon juniper forests provide recreational value for hikers and outdoor enthusiasts. Important, he adds, are the features that pinyon juniper forests play in our watersheds. Pinyon juniper forests play an important role in water and soil retention in some locations.

What will the future bring?

“We’re probably going to see some pretty big changes in where we find forests in the Great Basin and the Southwest over the next few decades,” Shriver said. “In many places where we saw forests, we may not see them, especially at lower elevations because they are the hottest and driest.”

Shriver said there has been a lot of expansion in these forests since the mid-1800s and some decline may not be a bad thing everywhere. For example, in some areas, the pinyon juniper forests have encroached on scrub ecosystems that provide important ecosystem services and a unique habitat for wildlife. And the trees, especially when they are too close together and without enough moisture, also increase the intensity of wildfires.

“Our results also suggest that for some sites, management actions can slow or reverse forest decline,” Shriver said. “As it gets warmer and drier, the density of trees that can support a landscape decreases, so a reduction in tree density can increase the envelope of the trees, reducing the likelihood of major tree deaths.”

While forest decline could provide an opportunity for the expansion of native thickets such as sagebrush, Shriver warned that other, less favorable vegetation could also emerge.

“Just because the pinyon and juniper are dying off doesn’t mean something desirable would take their place,” he said. “You can get cheatgrass or other unwanted vegetation.”

Shriver said the goal of the research and the models it has created is to help anticipate forest fragility and predict future shifts in range, so we can potentially make the results more positive.

“If we know where this is likely to happen, we can do our best to influence what might happen next,” he said. “We can potentially target these at ecosystems that can support native plants and animals in the Great Basin and the Southwest, and fit into our watersheds in a favorable way.”

New map could help conserve an endangered songbird

More information:

Robert K. Shriver et al, The decline of dry forests is caused by both declining recruitment and increasing mortality in response to warm, arid conditions, Global Ecology and Biogeography (2022). Robert K. Shriver et al, The decline of dry forests is caused by both declining recruitment and increasing mortality in response to warm, arid conditions,(2022). DOI: 10.1111/b.13582

Provided by the University of Nevada, Reno

