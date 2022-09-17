Four magnificent horses from the ‘Mounties’ will lead the Queen to her final resting place on Monday

When four beautiful horses from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police take their first steps in the Queen’s funeral procession tomorrow, it marks the culmination of a 53-year love affair between the late Monarch and the ‘Mounties’.

Ridden by officers wearing the famous red tunics and stetsons, the four horses will lead the extraordinary ceremonial parade from Westminster Abbey to Hyde Park Corner.

Fittingly, one of the quartet is named Elizabeth (after the Queen Mother) and was given to the Queen as a gift in 2012.

Horses of Honor: Chief Inspector Kevin Fahey on Sir John, Sergeant Major Scott Williamson on Darby, Corporal Justine Rogawski on Elizabeth and Officer Katy Loisel on George of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police will take the first steps of the Queen’s funeral procession

17-year-old Elizabeth will parade alongside George, a 22-year-old horse who has been ridden by King Charles at Trooping The Color ceremonies since 2009, and Sir John, a 14-year-old rider currently being ridden by Princess Anne.

The last member of the foursome, 16 years old, is called Darby and has traveled the world with the Musical Ride – a spectacular demonstration team consisting of 32 horses with riders with 2 meter long lances, performing intricate manoeuvres.

The horses will be ridden during the procession by Chief Inspector Kevin Fahey, Sergeant Major Scott Williamson, Corporal Justine Rogawski and Officer Katy Loisel.

Their trained police officers are expected to handle the crowds likely to be on the route past Whitehall and The Mall.

Sergeant Major Williamson, who will ride on Darby tomorrow, said last night it was “incredibly humbling” to be given the honor of leading the funeral procession.

“The relationship we have with Her Majesty is very special and it is fair to say that it has even become very personal.

“It’s hard to describe everything I’m feeling right now. I have the personal emotions of sadness and grief. Obviously there is a lot of pressure right now.

“We are currently in what we would call a ‘no fail mission’, and that is to represent the strength and the great people of this country at this ceremony.”

The Queen’s deep affection for the RCMP began when the Mounties gifted her a horse named Burmese in 1969.

The beautiful black mare quickly became one of Queen Elizabeth’s favorite horses, riding her for 18 years at Trooping The Color between 1969 and 1986.

Queen Elizabeth I rode her beloved Burmese horse during the Trooping of the Color in 1969

Burmese people gained public recognition in 1981 when a teenager fired six loose rounds from a pistol during the ceremony.

Though the Burmese was initially startled and galloped forward, the queen, an accomplished horseman, quickly regained control, to the cheers of the crowd.

The following year, Queen Elizabeth was pictured in Burmese riding with U.S. President Ronald Reagan in Windsor.

When her beloved horse retired in 1986, the Queen refused to ride a replacement and chose to participate in the parade from a carriage.

The Burmese, meanwhile, enjoyed a pampered retirement at Windsor Castle and were taken to the pastures where the Queen could see her during her visits. Burmese died in 1990 at the age of 28 and was buried on the Windsor grounds.

“She rode Burmese for 18 Trooping The Color and that was the beginning of a special relationship we created with Her Majesty,” added Sergeant Major Williamson.

At 16 hands tall and with a calm temperament, the mare Elizabeth seemed to have captured the Queen’s heart in recent years the way Burmese once did.

After receiving the horse as a gift, Her Majesty promised to return the generosity of the RCMP by breeding it and returning their first foal.

Queen Elizabeth II inspects a detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Windsor

A first attempt with a stallion named High Spirits was unsuccessful, so the Queen sent the mare to Germany, where success was found with a stallion named Viscount.

The next foal, named Victoria, made history in 2016 when it became the first non-thoroughbred bloodline to be born on the Queen’s Sandringham Estate.

The Queen kept her promise to the Mounties and presented Victoria as a gift on the occasion of the country’s 150th anniversary.

The mare Elizabeth had a second foal, which was named Venus by the Queen’s granddaughter, Lady Louise Windsor.