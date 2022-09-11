Four key climate tipping points close to triggering

Credit: CC0 Public Domain



Even if the world somehow manages to limit future warming to the strictest international temperature target, it will likely still trigger four Earth-changing climate tipping points with many more lurking the more the planet warms afterward, according to the report. a new study.

An international team of scientists looked at 16 climate tipping points — when a warming side effect is irreversible, self-perpetuating and large — and calculated raw temperature thresholds at which they are triggered. None of them are considered likely at current temperatures, although a few are possible. But with warming just a few tenths of a degree from now, at 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) warming since pre-industrial times, four are in the likely range, according to a study in the journal. from Thursday Science.

The study said a slow but irreversible collapse of the Greenland and West Antarctic ice sheets, a more immediate loss of tropical coral reefs around the world and the thawing of the high northern permafrost releasing massive amounts of greenhouse gases trapped in the now-frozen land, four important tipping points are that could be triggered by a warming of 1.5 degrees Celsius, which is three tenths of a degree (half a degree Fahrenheit) warmer than today. Current policies and actions put the Earth on a trajectory of about 2.7 degrees Celsius (4.9 degrees Fahrenheit) from warming since pre-industrial times, according to some projections.

“Let’s hope we’re wrong,” said study co-author Tim Lenton, an Earth systems scientist at the University of Exeter in the United Kingdom. “There’s a clear chance that some of these tipping points will be unavoidable. And so it’s really important that we think a little more about how we’re going to adapt to the consequences.”

Timing matters in two ways for tipping points: when they are triggered and when they cause damage. And in many cases, such as ice sheet collapse, they can be triggered quickly, but their effects, while inevitable, take ages to play out, scientists said. A few, such as the loss of coral reefs, cause more damage in just a decade or two.

“It’s a matter of the future generation,” said lead author David Armstrong McKay, a systems scientist at the University of Exeter Earth. “That ice sheet collapse is kind of a thousand-year timescale, but it still leaves a very different planet to our descendants.”

The concept of tipping points has been around for over a decade, but this study expands on temperature thresholds for when they could be triggered and what impact they would have on people and the planet, and over the past 15 years or so “risk levels just keep going up.” go,” Lenton said.

Lenton likes to think of tipping points as someone leaning back on a folding chair.

“When you start tipping backwards, in that case you have a very simple kind of feedback about gravity that propels you backwards to SPLAT,” Lenton said.

Study co-author Johan Rockstrom, director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research in Germany, likened it to someone lighting a fuse on a bomb “and then the fuse will burn until the Big Bang and the Big Bang can go further down the line.”

While the ice sheets with a few meters or yards of potential sea rise could reshape the coastline over the centuries, Rockstrom told him that the loss of coral reefs is his main concern because of the “immediate impact on human livelihoods.” Hundreds of millions of people, especially poorer residents of tropical regions, depend on fisheries associated with the coral reefs, McKay said.

Just a few tenths of a degree, new tipping points become more possible and even more likely, including a slowing of northern polar ocean circulation that could lead to dramatic weather changes, especially in Europe, loss of certain areas of Arctic sea ice, glacier collapse worldwide and the utter failure of the Amazon rainforest.

Some of these tipping points, such as the permafrost thaw, are contributing to and accelerating existing warming, but don’t think “game is over” when temperatures warm 1.5 degrees, which is quite likely, McKay said.

“Even if we get to some of those tipping points, it’s still going to have significant impacts that we want to avoid, but it’s not causing some kind of runaway climate change process,” McKay said. “That’s not the case at 1.5 degrees. And that means how much further warming beyond 1.5 is still largely within our power to effect.”

That’s a crucial point that these are tipping points for individual regional disasters and not for the planet as a whole, so it’s bad, but not the end of the world, said climate scientist Zeke Hausfather of the tech company Stripe and Berkeley Earth, who was not part of it. of the study, but said it was important nuanced research that quantified tipping points better than before.

“Have we really thought about what happens when you mess with our global and ecological systems to that extent?” said Katharine Mach, a climate scientist at the University of Miami, who was not part of the study. She said it has ripples and waterfalls that are troublesome. “This is a major cause for concern in a changing climate.”

